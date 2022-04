North American Allowance Results April 6

WRD, 7TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-6.

2—

WRANGLERED, g, 5, Latent Heat–Burst of Life, by Soto. O-Lori L Bravo, B-Lori L Bravo (OK), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Alfredo Triana Jr., $15,352.

5—

Ronald Dale, g, 6, Toccet–Runawayrebel, by New Way. O-Carlton Blake Sanders, B-High Hopes Thoroughbreds, Inc (OK), $5,704.

6—

Okie Union, g, 4, Daaher–Union Victory, by Indian Charlie. O-Dupy, Steve and Chelf, Randy, B-Huddleston Brothers Farm (OK), $3,291.