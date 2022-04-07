North American Allowance Results April 7

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $103,880, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-7.
|1—
|GIMMICK, f, 3, Into Mischief–Quick Flip, by Speightstown. ($450,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $63,600.
|6—
|Shared Future, f, 3, Twirling Candy–Shaaraat, by Distorted Humor. ($190,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald Adam), B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $21,200.
|3—
|Massard, f, 3, Nyquist–She’s All Ready, by Girolamo. ($15,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $125,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Floyd Sagely Properties LTD, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-7.
|5—
|SCOCCIATORE, g, 5, Central Banker–Our Miss Jones, by Alphabet Soup. ($50,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $47,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Englehart, Jeffrey S and Abramowitz, Darryl E, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-Jeffrey S. Englehart, J-Dylan Davis, $45,100.
|3—
|American Gentleman, g, 4, American Pharoah–Makison, by Mineshaft. ($240,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rodriguez, Gustavo and Gurdon, Andrew, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $16,400.
|1—
|Dancing Buck, g, 4, War Dancer–Frivolous Buck, by Catienus. O-J and N Stables and Diamond M Stable, B-J & N Stables LLC (NY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (sy)
|AQU, 2ND, AOC, $79,540, 3YO, F, 1M, 4-7.
|2—
|WATERS OF MEROM, f, 3, Connect–Lyrical Diva, by Unbridled’s Song. ($18,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Rice, Linda and Bruce Golden Racing, B-Ashview Farm, Scott Issel, Bruce Pieratt& Patricia Pieratt (KY), T-Linda Rice, J-Dylan Davis, $45,100.
|1—
|Diamond Collector, f, 3, Blame–Collections Choice, by Bernardini. ($320,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Blue Devil Racing Stable (Holliday), B-Abergwaun Farm Inc (KY), $16,400.
|4—
|Early Glow, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Shuruq, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (sy)
|AQU, 4TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-7.
|2—
|JADE’S DREAM, g, 5, Drosselmeyer–Images in Jade, by Jade Hunter. O-Esposito, John T and Esposito, Michael L, B-John T Esposito & Anthony Lo Grippo (NY), T-Carlos F. Martin, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $39,600.
|8—
|Umbria, g, 4, Munnings–Bridgehampton, by Bernardini. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $14,400.
|5—
|Jumpster, g, 4, Jump Start–Democrat Taxes, by Catienus. O-Eddie F’s Racing and Rader, Norman L, B-Richard Nicolai (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (sy)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $57,552, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-7.
|5—
|EXCELLORATOR, c, 4, Orb–Red Velvet, by City Zip. ($3,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Larry E Rabold, B-CRK Stable, LLC (MD), T-Hugh I. McMahon, J-Jean C. Alvelo, $36,432.
|9—
|Ruffy, g, 4, Outwork–Mini Ashley, by Henny Hughes. ($12,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-M and B Stable, B-Gil Masters (KY), $10,560.
|8—
|Spitball, g, 5, City Zip–Cape Cod Girl, by Cherokee Run. ($52,000 ’17 KEENOV; $250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Diane Balsamo, B-Mike Freeny & Pat Freeny (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (sy)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $48,900, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 4-7.
|6—
|DISCREET TUNE, h, 5, Wicked Tune–Discreet Concorde, by Discreet Cat. O-Twin Sports Racing, LLC, B-Patricia Generazio (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Junior Alvarado, $31,300.
|8—
|Ruse, g, 4, War Dancer–Pink Tights, by Let Goodtimes Roll. ($30,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Tee N Jay Stable, B-Wes Carter (NY), $9,240.
|5—
|High Front, g, 3, Summer Front–Tide Is High, by Broken Vow. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: :55 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 7TH, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, A1M 70Y, 4-7.
|4—
|UNO TIGER, g, 5, Macho Uno–Tillie the Tigress, by Tiger Ridge. O-Maurice Miller LLC, B-Maurice Miller, LLC (FL), T-Kathleen O’Connell, J-Paco Lopez, $25,800.
|7—
|Astroturf, g, 5, Speightstown–Embellishment (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Bridlewood Farm, B-Bridlewood Farm (FL), $9,030.
|3—
|Exchange Day, c, 4, Itsmyluckyday–Exchange Identity, by Leroidesanimeaux (BRZ). O-David Melin, Leon Ellman, Laurie Plesa, Cathi Glassman, and Karl Glassman, B-Laurie Plesa, David Melin, Leon Ellman & Karl and Cathi Glassman, $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|HOU, 6TH, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 4-7.
|14—
|HALF OURS TO KEEP, g, 6, Beggarthyneighbor–Cusip, by Purim. O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Carl Turnbow & Dennis Spencer (OK), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $21,780.
|9—
|Stans Hookin Bull, c, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Menascott, by Giacomo. O-Diamond W Racing Stable and Schlansky, Desra, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $7,260.
|4—
|Whiskey Not Wine, g, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Enchanted Fortune, by Indian Charlie. ($10,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Doug Walker, B-Jacalyn M Tillman LLC (KY), $3,993.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $35,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 4-7.
|1—
|COMPETENT, m, 5, Competitive Edge–Are U Being Served, by Jambalaya Jazz. ($30,000 ’17 KEENOV; $80,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Jason Tomczak, B-Ashleigh Stud Farm, Frank Ramos &Jackie Ramos (KY), T-Mark Tomczak, J-Jason Simpson, $22,815.
|5—
|Lady Storm, m, 6, Stormy’s Majesty–She’s a Lady Cat, by Came Home. O-Lynch, Robyn and Lynch, Susan, B-Maurice F Casey DVM (WV), $7,020.
|4—
|Nameeomee, f, 3, Gone Astray–Piccola, by Tiznow. O-John R Cothran, Jr, B-John R Cothran (FL), $3,510.
|Winning Time: :51 1/5 (sy)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 4-6.
|6—
|ROLL DEM BONES, g, 3, Freedom Child–Jumelle Springs, by More Than Ready. O-Ray M Pennington, III, B-Ray M Pennington III (WV), T-Ollie L. Figgins, III, J-Gerald Almodovar, $20,340.
|4—
|Zep, g, 7, Limehouse–Nashi, by E Dubai. O-Ray M Pennington, III, B-Ray M Pennington III (WV), $6,780.
|1—
|Math Man Marco, g, 3, Alliance–Euro Indian Girl, by Eurosilver. O-Robert L Cole, Jr, B-Robert L Cole Jr (WV), $3,390.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (sy)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-7.
|1—
|LOVE TO ZOOM, f, 4, Bullsbay–Love Or Money, by Coronado’s Quest. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Carlos Eduardo Lopez, $20,340.
|6—
|How Is She, m, 5, Charitable Man–How Is My Girl, by Windsor Castle. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,780.
|3—
|Long Legs Louise, f, 4, Limehouse–Blooming Senita, by Wild Desert. O-Rogers, Louie and Lewis, Jr, William R, B-William R Lewis Jr & Louie RogersThoroughbreds LLC (WV), $3,390.
|Winning Time: 1:28 1/5 (sy)
|PEN, 5TH, ALW, $33,096, 3YO, 6F, 4-6.
|3—
|NICE WEATHER, c, 3, Weigelia–Notacloudinthesky, by Weather Warning. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), T-Naoise Agnew, J-Julio A. Hernandez, $20,160.
|2—
|New Hire, f, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Gwendolyn, by Lion Hearted. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm (PA), $6,720.
|4—
|Fed Chair, g, 3, Twirling Candy–Fix You, by Flying Chevron. O-Matthew T Groff, B-Mr & Mrs Matthew T Groff (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (sy)
|PEN, 3RD, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-6.
|4—
|QUEEN OF THE LAND, m, 5, Animal Kingdom–Maryville, by Petionville. O-Pewter Stable, B-Godolphin & Pewter Stable LLC (PA), T-Kathleen A. Demasi, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $18,960.
|7—
|Wiretap, f, 4, Tapiture–Listen In, by Wiseman’s Ferry. O-Dudek, Nicholas and Thurston, William, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $6,320.
|3—
|Sweet Mesa, f, 4, Sky Mesa–Fleetsweet, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($10,000 ’19 FTMYRL; $25,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-DeSales 85 LLC, B-Dr S Mark Rayburg, Inc (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (sy)
|PEN, 5TH, ALW, $29,736, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-7.
|4—
|MINER’S GEM, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Gemstone, by Gemologist. ($11,000 2021 FTMWIN). O-Larry E Rabold, B-Mr & Mrs Ed & Sue Orr (KY), T-Demelza McMahon, J-Ricardo Chiappe, $16,800.
|1—
|Hipnotizada, f, 4, Uncle Lino–Precious Penny, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($5,200 ’18 FTMDEC; $40,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Jeffrey W Parthemore, B-White Diamond Inc (PA), $6,720.
|2—
|Perfect Hideaway, f, 4, Run Away and Hide–Perfect Landing, by Frost Giant. O-McClay, Thomas G, Sweigart, Dennis and Cullari, Salvatore, B-Thomas G McClay & Dennis Sweigart (PA), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (sy)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-7.
|4—
|BOLD THIRST, h, 5, Stay Thirsty–Pinch Me, by Arch. ($30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Kellie Holland, Tim Holland &Ramon Rangel (KY), T-Lonnie Briley, J-Bethany Taylor, $16,800.
|1A—
|Flying Honeypot, h, 8, Discreet Cat–Noontime Angel, by Successful Appeal. ($4,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Chatters, Benard and Branch, Colette, B-Clover IV Stables & Hidden Brook Farm (KY), $5,600.
|5—
|Rightandjust, c, 4, Awesome Again–Pussyfoot, by Tiznow. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
