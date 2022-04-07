North American Allowance Results April 7

CT, 2ND, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-7.

1—

LOVE TO ZOOM, f, 4, Bullsbay–Love Or Money, by Coronado’s Quest. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Carlos Eduardo Lopez, $20,340.

6—

How Is She, m, 5, Charitable Man–How Is My Girl, by Windsor Castle. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,780.

3—

Long Legs Louise, f, 4, Limehouse–Blooming Senita, by Wild Desert. O-Rogers, Louie and Lewis, Jr, William R, B-William R Lewis Jr & Louie RogersThoroughbreds LLC (WV), $3,390.