North American Allowance Results April 8

|KEE, 4TH, AOC, $109,450, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-8.
|3—
|MALIBU MARIE, f, 3, Malibu Moon–Awesomemundo, by Awesome Again. ($70,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Thrash and Payne, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Flavien Prat, $64,790.
|6—
|Marr Time, f, 3, Not This Time–Leslie’s Lady, by Tricky Creek. O-Clarkland Farm, B-Clarkland Farm LLC (KY), $20,900.
|2—
|Customer Driven, f, 3, Quality Road–House Rules, by Distorted Humor. ($470,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Glen Hill Farm, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $10,450.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|KEE, 5TH, ALW, $109,450, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-8.
|3—
|HEALING, g, 5, Americain–Firefly, by Tapit. O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $63,085.
|9—
|Red Hornet, g, 4, English Channel–Go Kitten Go, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Macero, Chris, Jones, Rob, Minton, William J, Wilkey, Seth and Meah, Anna Marie, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $20,350.
|8—
|Rochambeau, g, 6, Noble Mission (GB)–On My Way, by Giant’s Causeway. ($39,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $160,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Manganaro Bloodstock and Ingordo, David, B-Waymore LLC (KY), $10,175.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (gd)
|OP, 5TH, AOC, $107,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-8.
|2—
|AVA’S GRACE, f, 4, Laoban–Cover Girl Elle, by Out of Place. O-Cypress Creek Equine, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-David Cohen, $63,600.
|3—
|Sunny Isle Beach, f, 4, Jimmy Creed–Kathern’s Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($15,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ribble Farms LLC, B-Dixiana Farms, LLC & Kenneth L andSarah K Ramsey (KY), $21,200.
|4—
|Too Pretty, m, 5, Alternation–Pretty Toni, by Bold Anthony. O-Christian, Richard B and J J Thoroughbreds, B-Five Star Racing (AR), $11,600.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 2ND, ALW, $106,000, 3&4YO, 5 1/2F, 4-8.
|4—
|STRATOFORTRESS, g, 4, The Factor–R d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($250,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Hollendorfer, LLC and January, Dennis, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), T-Jerry Hollendorfer, J-Geovanni Franco, $63,600.
|5—
|Stayed in for Half, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Yes Liz, by Yes It’s True. ($190,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk, Robison, Judy and Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $21,200.
|2—
|Sparty Sense, c, 4, Street Sense–The Last Meow, by Storm Cat. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-T-N-T Equine Holdings, LLC, B-Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $106,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-8.
|6—
|GUANA CAY, f, 4, Air Force Blue–Winding Bay, by Malibu Moon. O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Wesley Ward & Kent Spellman (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Martin Garcia, $63,600.
|7—
|Tap for Me, f, 4, Tapit–Groupie Doll, by Bowman’s Band. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $21,200.
|5—
|Jazzy Lady, m, 5, Cairo Prince–Bebop, by Belong to Me. ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP; $35,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $32,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Here We Go Stables, LLC (Tim Leith) and Russell, Tate, B-Gregory Louis Grisolia & Lucille Friedman (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|KEE, 10TH, ALW, $85,350, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 4-8.
|2—
|ILLEGAL SMILE (IRE), f, 4, Camacho (GB)–Fine If (IRE), by Iffraaj (GB). (35,000EUR ’19 GOFORB). O-Hat Creek Racing, B-W Maxwell Ervine (IRE), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $40,734.
|9—
|Bay Storm, f, 4, Kantharos–Stormy Regatta, by Midshipman. ($400,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bridlewood Farm, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $21,900.
|5—
|Mamba Wamba (IRE), f, 4, Mehmas (IRE)–Mistress of Rome (GB), by Holy Roman Emperor (IRE). (6,000GBP ’19 GUKYRL). O-Werner, William K and Triton Stable, B-Thomas Hassett (IRE), $6,570.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (gd)
|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $82,000, 3YO, 1M, 4-8.
|3—
|ELECTABILITY, g, 3, Quality Road–Spindle, by Hard Spun. ($300,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Purple H Bloodstock (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Eric Cancel, $45,100.
|8—
|Luni Sima, c, 3, Keen Ice–Malibu Beach, by Tapit. O-Walder, Peter R and EKB Stables LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $16,400.
|7—
|Good Skate, g, 3, American Freedom–Keep Crossing, by Istan. ($35,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Black Sheep Squadron Racing Stable, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (ft)
|AQU, 2ND, ALW, $76,260, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-8.
|5—
|KING KUMBALAY, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Lovely Stay, by Flower Alley. ($35,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Kingsport Farm, B-Jonathan Sheppard (PA), T-David P. Duggan, J-Luis A. Rodriguez Castro, $45,100.
|2—
|Civil War, c, 4, Bodemeister–Princess Aspen, by Birdstone. ($7,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Mark T Anderson, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $16,400.
|7—
|Shawdyshawdyshawdy, g, 4, Summer Front–Shea Darby, by Street Sense. O-Goichman, Lawrence and Goichman, Jennifer, B-Larry Goichman (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (gd)
|AQU, 8TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-8.
|4—
|MASHNEE GIRL, f, 4, Air Force Blue–Passionate Diva, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Mashnee Stable, B-MASHNEE STABLES, LLC (NY), T-Mark A. Hennig, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $40,700.
|3—
|A Bit o’Irish Sass, f, 4, Laoban–Irish Ridge, by Cactus Ridge. ($17,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $60,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $110,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Clear Stars Stable, Mitre Box Stable and Schosberg, Richard E, B-Sequel Stallions NY & Harry L Landry (NY), $14,800.
|6—
|Khali Magic, f, 4, Al Khali–Smokin Sue, by Smokin Mel. O-Wachtel Stable, B-Wachtel Stable (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|SA, 2ND, AOC, $71,760, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-8.
|3—
|CLASSICAL ROMANCE, f, 3, Classic Empire–Walloon, by Alphabet Soup. O-Cutter Nehf Racing Stable, LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), T-Jay Nehf, J-Ryan Curatolo, $41,400.
|4—
|Fi Fi Pharoah, f, 4, American Pharoah–My Fiona, by Ghostzapper. O-Griffin Stables LLC, Lovingier, Terry C and Navarro, Amanda, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $17,940.
|5—
|Midnight Jamboree, m, 6, Midnight Lute–Jax El, by Unusual Heat. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Acker, Tom, O’Doherty, F X Sean, Sanford, Thomas C and Wafer, Jr, Thomas J, B-Madeline Auerbach & Bob Baffert (KY), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|LRL, 6TH, AOC, $62,824, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-8.
|3—
|MILTON THE MONSTER, g, 5, Jack Milton–Raging Storm, by Unbridled Energy. ($42,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Brittingham, Robert, Wasserson, James and Bisso, Jr, Louis A, B-Pope McLean, Marc McLean & Pope McLean Jr (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Frankie Pennington, $36,960.
|1—
|Arthur’s Hope, h, 8, Smart Bid–Prom Dance, by Citidancer. ($22,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Raul DelValle, B-Monhill Farm LLC (NY), $12,320.
|8—
|Karan’s Notion, g, 5, Great Notion–Susan Karan, by Waquoit. O-Nancy B Heil, B-Nancy B Heil (MD), $7,084.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (gd)
|GP, 8TH, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-8.
|1—
|FRANKLY MY DEAR, f, 4, Jess’s Dream–Signora Gina, by Belong to Me. O-Tundra Racing Stable, B-Juvenal L Diaz (FL), T-Garry F. Lee, J-Ailsa Morrison, $25,800.
|8—
|American of Course, m, 5, Awesome of Course–Indy Standard, by Olmodavor. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), $9,030.
|6—
|No Decaf, f, 4, Khozan–Mitasunke, by Closing Argument. ($29,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $16,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Smith Ranch Stables, B-Philip M Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:25 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $43,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-8.
|6—
|FIRST RULE, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Fast Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($180,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Mastic Beach Racing, B-Passion Stables Inc (FL), T-Diane D. Morici, J-Leonel Reyes, $25,800.
|3—
|Ampersand, g, 4, Speightster–Majestic Maria, by Maria’s Mon. ($26,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $34,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-WellSpring Stables, B-Sally J Anderson (FL), $9,460.
|2—
|Hercules, g, 4, Brethren–Darby Rose, by Red Bullet. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $43,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 4-8.
|7—
|FULMINATE, f, 3, Get Stormy–E Built This City, by City Zip. ($12,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Barber, Gary and Wachtel Stable, B-D’Oyen Thoroughbreds LLC (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $25,800.
|4—
|The Great Kath, m, 7, Poseidon’s Warrior–Going Low, by War Chant. O-Ten Twenty Racing, B-SJT Racing Stables LLC (FL), $9,460.
|6—
|Simply the Best, f, 4, Constitution–One in the Chamber, by Red Bullet. ($42,000 ’19 KEESEP; $175,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-R A Hill Stable, Spedale Family Racing, LLC and Kennedy, Stephen, B-Equest Thoroughbreds, Inc (FL), $4,730.
|Winning Time: :56 3/5 (fm)
|TAM, 6TH, AOC, $30,900, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-8.
|6—
|WILLY BOI, g, 4, Uncaptured–Shining Moment, by Yes It’s True. ($40,000 2020 OBSOCT). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Ocala Stud & William J Terrell (FL), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Chantal Sutherland, $19,200.
|4—
|Confessor, g, 6, Freedom Child–Taconic Victory, by Eddington. ($7,500 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Arno River Racing, LLC and Winning Stables, Inc, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (MD), $5,985.
|2—
|R Mercedes Boy, g, 6, Overdriven–Velvet Charm, by Montbrook. ($45,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Raven, Kerri and Grey Oak Stables, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $3,150.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply