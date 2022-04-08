North American Allowance Results April 8

GP, 8TH, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-8.

1—

FRANKLY MY DEAR, f, 4, Jess’s Dream–Signora Gina, by Belong to Me. O-Tundra Racing Stable, B-Juvenal L Diaz (FL), T-Garry F. Lee, J-Ailsa Morrison, $25,800.

8—

American of Course, m, 5, Awesome of Course–Indy Standard, by Olmodavor. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), $9,030.

6—

No Decaf, f, 4, Khozan–Mitasunke, by Closing Argument. ($29,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $16,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Smith Ranch Stables, B-Philip M Matthews & Karen Matthews (FL), $4,730.