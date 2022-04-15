North American Graded Stakes Results April 15

|MAKER’S MARK MILE S. (G1), KEE, $577,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-15.
|2—
|SHIRL’S SPEIGHT, h, 5, Speightstown–Perfect Shirl, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Roger L. Attfield, J-Luis Saez, $358,050.
|4—
|Masen (GB), g, 4, Kingman (GB)–Continental Drift, by Smart Strike. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $96,250.
|6—
|Smooth Like Strait, h, 5, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $57,750.
|Also Ran: Atone, Mira Mission, Count Again, Set Piece (GB), In Love (BRZ).
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: NO, NK, 3/4.
|Odds: 9.00, 1.80, 3.20.
|
