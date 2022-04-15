North American Graded Stakes Results April 15

MAKER’S MARK MILE S. (G1), KEE, $577,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-15.

2—

SHIRL’S SPEIGHT, h, 5, Speightstown–Perfect Shirl, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Roger L. Attfield, J-Luis Saez, $358,050.

4—

Masen (GB), g, 4, Kingman (GB)–Continental Drift, by Smart Strike. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), $96,250.

6—

Smooth Like Strait, h, 5, Midnight Lute–Smooth as Usual, by Flower Alley. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $57,750.

Also Ran: Atone, Mira Mission, Count Again, Set Piece (GB), In Love (BRZ).

Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (gd)

Margins: NO, NK, 3/4.