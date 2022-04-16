April 17, 2022

North American Graded Stakes Results April 16

COUNT FLEET SPRINT H. (G3), OP, $500,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-16.
5—JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 4, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Robison, Judy, B-J & J Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $300,000.
3—Letsgetlucky, g, 4, Munnings–My Cinsation, by Cindago. O-Brown, Edward Rusty J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Philip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $100,000.
2—Chipofftheoldblock, g, 5, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $50,000.
Also Ran: Bob’s Edge, Empire of Gold, Mojo Man.
Winning Time: 1:09 (sy)
Margins: 3/4, 1, 1HF.
Odds: 0.50, 18.30, 36.10.
 
JENNY WILEY S. (G1), KEE, $479,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-16.
4—REGAL GLORY, m, 6, Animal Kingdom–Mary’s Follies, by More Than Ready. ($925,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Peter M Brant, B-Paul P Pompa (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $306,125.
3—Shantisara (IRE), f, 4, Coulsty (IRE)–Kharana (IRE), by Dalakhani (IRE). (10,000gns 2020 TATGNS). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Mr Oliver Donlon (IRE), $79,000.
6—Lady Speightspeare, f, 4, Speightstown–Lady Shakespeare, by Theatrical (IRE). O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $49,375.
Also Ran: Scarabea, Navratilova, Waliyak (FR).
Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (gd)
Margins: 1, 6 3/4, NK.
Odds: 1.00, 1.20, 6.70.
 
LEXINGTON S. (G3), KEE, $398,750, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 4-16.
9—TAWNY PORT, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Livi Makenzie, by Macho Uno. ($430,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Peachtree Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $229,400.
7—Major General, c, 3, Constitution–No Mo Lemons, by Uncle Mo. ($265,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $420,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-Circular Road Breeders (KY), $74,000.
2—In Due Time, c, 3, Not This Time–Sweet Sweet Annie, by Curlin. ($9,500 ’19 KEENOV; $35,000 ’20 KEESEP; $95,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Edge Racing, Medallion Racing and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $37,000.
Also Ran: Ethereal Road, Strava, Dash Attack, Midnight Chrome, Howling Time, Call Me Midnight, Skate to Heaven, We All See It.
Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 1, 1HF, 1.
Odds: 5.10, 7.10, 1.90.
 

