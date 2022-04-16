North American Graded Stakes Results April 16

LEXINGTON S. (G3), KEE, $398,750, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 4-16.

9—

TAWNY PORT, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Livi Makenzie, by Macho Uno. ($430,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Peachtree Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $229,400.

7—

Major General, c, 3, Constitution–No Mo Lemons, by Uncle Mo. ($265,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $420,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-Circular Road Breeders (KY), $74,000.

2—

In Due Time, c, 3, Not This Time–Sweet Sweet Annie, by Curlin. ($9,500 ’19 KEENOV; $35,000 ’20 KEESEP; $95,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Edge Racing, Medallion Racing and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $37,000.

Also Ran: Ethereal Road, Strava, Dash Attack, Midnight Chrome, Howling Time, Call Me Midnight, Skate to Heaven, We All See It.

Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 1HF, 1.