North American Graded Stakes Results April 2

|ARKANSAS DERBY (G1), OP, $1,250,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-2.
|8—
|CYBERKNIFE, c, 3, Gun Runner–Awesome Flower, by Flower Alley. ($400,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $750,000.
|3—
|Barber Road, c, 3, Race Day–Encounter, by Southern Image. ($15,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-WSS Racing, LLC, B-Susan Forrester & Judy Curry (KY), $250,000.
|6—
|Secret Oath, f, 3, Arrogate–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), $125,000.
|Also Ran: Doppelganger, Kavod, Ben Diesel, We the People, Un Ojo, Chasing Time.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 3/4, 4HF.
|Odds: 5.80, 10.00, 1.40.
|FLORIDA DERBY (G1), GP, $1,010,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-2.
|7—
|WHITE ABARRIO, c, 3, Race Day–Catching Diamonds, by Into Mischief. ($7,500 ’20 OBSJAN; $40,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $582,800.
|6—
|Charge It, c, 3, Tapit–I’ll Take Charge, by Indian Charlie. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $188,000.
|3—
|Simplification, c, 3, Not This Time–Simply Confection, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Tami Bobo, B-France Weiner & Irwin Weiner (FL), $104,000.
|Also Ran: Pappacap, O Captain, Steal Sunshine, Strike Hard, Cajun’s Magic, King of Truth, Clapton, Classic Causeway.
|Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1, 3HF.
|Odds: 2.90, 3.20, 2.30.
|FANTASY S. (G3), OP, $600,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-2.
|7—
|YUUGIRI, f, 3, Shackleford–Yuzuru, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Yoshihara, Tsunebumi and Sekie, B-Sekie Yoshihara & Tsunebumi Yoshihara (KY), T-Rodolphe Brisset, J-Florent Geroux, $360,000.
|2—
|Beguine, f, 3, Gun Runner–Shananies Song, by Eltish. O-Charles T Matses, B-Charles T Matses (KY), $120,000.
|9—
|Bubble Rock, f, 3, More Than Ready–Reef Point, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: I Feel the Need, Dream Lith, Heartyconstitution, Mariah’s Fortune, Magic Circle.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3, 2.
|Odds: 4.10, 11.30, 3.20.
|JEFF RUBY STEAKS S. (G3), TP, $600,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-2.
|7—
|TIZ THE BOMB, c, 3, Hit It a Bomb–Tiz the Key, by Tiznow. ($330,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Magdalena Racing, Lessee, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $351,400.
|5—
|Tawny Port, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Livi Makenzie, by Macho Uno. ($430,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Peachtree Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $114,000.
|4—
|Rich Strike, c, 3, Keen Ice–Gold Strike, by Smart Strike. O-RED TR-Racing, LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $57,000.
|Also Ran: Dowagiac Chief, Royal Spirit, Cabo Spirit, Stolen Base, Red Run, Constitutionlawyer, Swing Shift, Great Escape, Optigogo.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 3.70, 26.20.
|OAKLAWN MILE S. (G3), OP, $400,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-2.
|8—
|FULSOME, c, 4, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $240,000.
|4—
|Cezanne, h, 5, Curlin–Achieving, by Bernardini. ($3,650,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B, Smith, Derrick and St Elias Stable, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc &St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $80,000.
|1—
|Runnin’ Ray, g, 6, Street Sense–Court Dress, by Speightstown. ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Highlander Training Center, B-Wildwood Farm (KY), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Necker Island, Silver Prospector, Mo Mosa, Roadster, Market Analysis, Law Professor.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2, 1HF.
|Odds: 8.40, 0.90, 13.40.
|GULFSTREAM PARK OAKS (G2), GP, $250,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-2.
|7—
|KATHLEEN O., f, 3, Upstart–Quaver, by Blame. ($8,000 ’19 KEENOV; $50,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $275,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Winngate Stables, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD & Bridlewood Farm (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Javier Castellano, $153,450.
|5—
|Goddess of Fire, f, 3, Mineshaft–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $49,500.
|4—
|Running Legacy, f, 3, Gun Runner–True Legacy (GB), by A.P. Indy. O-Edward A Seltzer, B-Edward A Seltzer (KY), $24,750.
|Also Ran: Amani’s Image, Blustery, Cancel This.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 17 1/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 0.50, 1.60, 12.30.
|PAN AMERICAN S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, A1 1/2MT, 4-2.
|3—
|GUFO, h, 5, Declaration of War–Floy, by Petionville. O-Otter Bend Stables, LLC, B-John Little & Stephen Cainelli (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $121,520.
|5—
|Abaan, g, 5, Will Take Charge–Anchorage, by Tapit. ($280,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Daigneault, Alex, B-Rosilyn Polan (KY), $39,200.
|1—
|Novo Sol (BRZ), h, 5, Agnes Gold (JPN)–Quebra-De-Braco (BRZ), by Wild Event. O-Daniel Alonso, B-Stud Eternamente Rio (BRZ), $19,600.
|Also Ran: Temple, Bakers Bay, Mid Day Image, Tide of the Sea.
|Winning Time: 2:27 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 2 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 1.30, 2.30, 8.80.
|ORCHID S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/2MT, 4-2.
|7—
|FAMILY WAY, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Susie’s Baby, by Giant’s Causeway. ($775,000 ’18 KEESEP; 150,000EUR 2020 ARQDEC). O-Hunter Valley Farm, O’Connor, Debra L and Detampel, Marc, B-Diamond Creek Farm (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $92,070.
|2—
|Harajuku (IRE), f, 4, Deep Impact (JPN)–Phaenomena (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Flaxman Holdings, Ltd, B-Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd (IRE), $29,700.
|6—
|Beautiful Lover, m, 6, Arch–American Skipper, by Quiet American. ($475,000 2018 OBSAPR; $650,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Moyglare Stud Farm, Ltd, B-Thomas Coleman (FL), $14,850.
|Also Ran: Sister Otoole, Scarabea, Champagne Ivy.
|Winning Time: 2:29 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, NO, NK.
|Odds: 1.80, 2.00, 3.30.
|GHOSTZAPPER S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-2.
|4—
|FEARLESS, g, 6, Ghostzapper–And Why Not, by Street Cry (IRE). ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP; $205,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Repole Stable, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $62,000.
|5—
|Capocostello, h, 6, Cross Traffic–Ad Litem, by Successful Appeal. ($16,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Chestnut Hill Stable, B-C Kidder & N Cole (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Greatest Honour, c, 4, Tapit–Tiffany’s Honour, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald Adam), B-Courtlandt Farm (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Twelve Volt Man, Commandeer, Carlos L..
|Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
|Margins: 6, NO, 4.
|Odds: 0.30, 7.00, 3.40.
|APPLETON S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, A1MT, 4-2.
|7—
|PHANTOM CURRENCY, g, 6, Goldencents–Phantom Rising, by Mr. Greeley. ($260,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Sally Thomas & New Dawn Stable LLC (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $60,140.
|3—
|Wolfie’s Dynaghost, c, 4, Ghostzapper–Dynaire, by Dynaformer. O-Woodslane Farm, B-Woodslane Farm (KY), $19,400.
|8—
|Carpenters Call, c, 4, Tourist–Ventoux, by Rock Hard Ten. ($62,000 ’18 FTKNOV; $65,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Diversified Pedigree Acquisitions Inc, B-Cerca Trova (KY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Gray’s Fable, English Bee, Noble Indy, Order and Law, Scarlett Sky.
|Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, 1.
|Odds: 2.70, 7.20, 5.00.
