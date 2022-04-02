April 3, 2022

North American Graded Stakes Results April 2

ARKANSAS DERBY (G1), OP, $1,250,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-2.
8—CYBERKNIFE, c, 3, Gun Runner–Awesome Flower, by Flower Alley. ($400,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $750,000.
3—Barber Road, c, 3, Race Day–Encounter, by Southern Image. ($15,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-WSS Racing, LLC, B-Susan Forrester & Judy Curry (KY), $250,000.
6—Secret Oath, f, 3, Arrogate–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), $125,000.
Also Ran: Doppelganger, Kavod, Ben Diesel, We the People, Un Ojo, Chasing Time.
Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 3/4, 4HF.
Odds: 5.80, 10.00, 1.40.
 
FLORIDA DERBY (G1), GP, $1,010,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-2.
7—WHITE ABARRIO, c, 3, Race Day–Catching Diamonds, by Into Mischief. ($7,500 ’20 OBSJAN; $40,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $582,800.
6—Charge It, c, 3, Tapit–I’ll Take Charge, by Indian Charlie. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $188,000.
3—Simplification, c, 3, Not This Time–Simply Confection, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Tami Bobo, B-France Weiner & Irwin Weiner (FL), $104,000.
Also Ran: Pappacap, O Captain, Steal Sunshine, Strike Hard, Cajun’s Magic, King of Truth, Clapton, Classic Causeway.
Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 1 1/4, 1, 3HF.
Odds: 2.90, 3.20, 2.30.
 
FANTASY S. (G3), OP, $600,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-2.
7—YUUGIRI, f, 3, Shackleford–Yuzuru, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Yoshihara, Tsunebumi and Sekie, B-Sekie Yoshihara & Tsunebumi Yoshihara (KY), T-Rodolphe Brisset, J-Florent Geroux, $360,000.
2—Beguine, f, 3, Gun Runner–Shananies Song, by Eltish. O-Charles T Matses, B-Charles T Matses (KY), $120,000.
9—Bubble Rock, f, 3, More Than Ready–Reef Point, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $60,000.
Also Ran: I Feel the Need, Dream Lith, Heartyconstitution, Mariah’s Fortune, Magic Circle.
Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
Margins: NK, 3, 2.
Odds: 4.10, 11.30, 3.20.
 
JEFF RUBY STEAKS S. (G3), TP, $600,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-2.
7—TIZ THE BOMB, c, 3, Hit It a Bomb–Tiz the Key, by Tiznow. ($330,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Magdalena Racing, Lessee, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $351,400.
5—Tawny Port, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Livi Makenzie, by Macho Uno. ($430,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Peachtree Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $114,000.
4—Rich Strike, c, 3, Keen Ice–Gold Strike, by Smart Strike. O-RED TR-Racing, LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $57,000.
Also Ran: Dowagiac Chief, Royal Spirit, Cabo Spirit, Stolen Base, Red Run, Constitutionlawyer, Swing Shift, Great Escape, Optigogo.
Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 1/4, 3HF, 3/4.
Odds: 1.60, 3.70, 26.20.
 
OAKLAWN MILE S. (G3), OP, $400,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-2.
8—FULSOME, c, 4, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $240,000.
4—Cezanne, h, 5, Curlin–Achieving, by Bernardini. ($3,650,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B, Smith, Derrick and St Elias Stable, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc &St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $80,000.
1—Runnin’ Ray, g, 6, Street Sense–Court Dress, by Speightstown. ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Highlander Training Center, B-Wildwood Farm (KY), $40,000.
Also Ran: Necker Island, Silver Prospector, Mo Mosa, Roadster, Market Analysis, Law Professor.
Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
Margins: NK, 2, 1HF.
Odds: 8.40, 0.90, 13.40.
 
GULFSTREAM PARK OAKS (G2), GP, $250,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-2.
7—KATHLEEN O., f, 3, Upstart–Quaver, by Blame. ($8,000 ’19 KEENOV; $50,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $275,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Winngate Stables, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD & Bridlewood Farm (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Javier Castellano, $153,450.
5—Goddess of Fire, f, 3, Mineshaft–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $49,500.
4—Running Legacy, f, 3, Gun Runner–True Legacy (GB), by A.P. Indy. O-Edward A Seltzer, B-Edward A Seltzer (KY), $24,750.
Also Ran: Amani’s Image, Blustery, Cancel This.
Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 17 1/4, 3HF.
Odds: 0.50, 1.60, 12.30.
 
PAN AMERICAN S. (G2), GP, $200,000, 4YO/UP, A1 1/2MT, 4-2.
3—GUFO, h, 5, Declaration of War–Floy, by Petionville. O-Otter Bend Stables, LLC, B-John Little & Stephen Cainelli (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $121,520.
5—Abaan, g, 5, Will Take Charge–Anchorage, by Tapit. ($280,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Daigneault, Alex, B-Rosilyn Polan (KY), $39,200.
1—Novo Sol (BRZ), h, 5, Agnes Gold (JPN)–Quebra-De-Braco (BRZ), by Wild Event. O-Daniel Alonso, B-Stud Eternamente Rio (BRZ), $19,600.
Also Ran: Temple, Bakers Bay, Mid Day Image, Tide of the Sea.
Winning Time: 2:27 1/5 (fm)
Margins: 2, 2 3/4, 2.
Odds: 1.30, 2.30, 8.80.
 
ORCHID S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/2MT, 4-2.
7—FAMILY WAY, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Susie’s Baby, by Giant’s Causeway. ($775,000 ’18 KEESEP; 150,000EUR 2020 ARQDEC). O-Hunter Valley Farm, O’Connor, Debra L and Detampel, Marc, B-Diamond Creek Farm (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $92,070.
2—Harajuku (IRE), f, 4, Deep Impact (JPN)–Phaenomena (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Flaxman Holdings, Ltd, B-Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd (IRE), $29,700.
6—Beautiful Lover, m, 6, Arch–American Skipper, by Quiet American. ($475,000 2018 OBSAPR; $650,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Moyglare Stud Farm, Ltd, B-Thomas Coleman (FL), $14,850.
Also Ran: Sister Otoole, Scarabea, Champagne Ivy.
Winning Time: 2:29 (fm)
Margins: 1 3/4, NO, NK.
Odds: 1.80, 2.00, 3.30.
 
GHOSTZAPPER S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-2.
4—FEARLESS, g, 6, Ghostzapper–And Why Not, by Street Cry (IRE). ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP; $205,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Repole Stable, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $62,000.
5—Capocostello, h, 6, Cross Traffic–Ad Litem, by Successful Appeal. ($16,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Chestnut Hill Stable, B-C Kidder & N Cole (KY), $20,000.
6—Greatest Honour, c, 4, Tapit–Tiffany’s Honour, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald Adam), B-Courtlandt Farm (KY), $10,000.
Also Ran: Twelve Volt Man, Commandeer, Carlos L..
Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
Margins: 6, NO, 4.
Odds: 0.30, 7.00, 3.40.
 
APPLETON S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, A1MT, 4-2.
7—PHANTOM CURRENCY, g, 6, Goldencents–Phantom Rising, by Mr. Greeley. ($260,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Sally Thomas & New Dawn Stable LLC (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $60,140.
3—Wolfie’s Dynaghost, c, 4, Ghostzapper–Dynaire, by Dynaformer. O-Woodslane Farm, B-Woodslane Farm (KY), $19,400.
8—Carpenters Call, c, 4, Tourist–Ventoux, by Rock Hard Ten. ($62,000 ’18 FTKNOV; $65,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Diversified Pedigree Acquisitions Inc, B-Cerca Trova (KY), $9,700.
Also Ran: Gray’s Fable, English Bee, Noble Indy, Order and Law, Scarlett Sky.
Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (fm)
Margins: HF, HF, 1.
Odds: 2.70, 7.20, 5.00.
 

