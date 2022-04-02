North American Graded Stakes Results April 2

FLORIDA DERBY (G1), GP, $1,010,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-2.

7—

WHITE ABARRIO, c, 3, Race Day–Catching Diamonds, by Into Mischief. ($7,500 ’20 OBSJAN; $40,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $582,800.

6—

Charge It, c, 3, Tapit–I’ll Take Charge, by Indian Charlie. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $188,000.

3—

Simplification, c, 3, Not This Time–Simply Confection, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Tami Bobo, B-France Weiner & Irwin Weiner (FL), $104,000.

Also Ran: Pappacap, O Captain, Steal Sunshine, Strike Hard, Cajun’s Magic, King of Truth, Clapton, Classic Causeway.

Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, 1, 3HF.