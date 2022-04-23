North American Graded Stakes Results April 23

|OAKLAWN H. (G2), OP, $1,000,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-23.
|3—
|LAST SAMURAI, c, 4, Malibu Moon–Lady Samuri, by First Samurai. ($175,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Jon Kenton Court, $600,000.
|8—
|Fearless, g, 6, Ghostzapper–And Why Not, by Street Cry (IRE). ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP; $205,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Repole Stable, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $200,000.
|6—
|Plainsman, h, 7, Flatter–S S Pinafore, by Street Sense. ($350,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Joseph Minor (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Super Stock, Beau Luminarie, Idol, Rated R Superstar.
|Winning Time: 1:49 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4, NK, 2.
|Odds: 12.90, 1.20, 2.40.
|APPLE BLOSSOM H. (G1), OP, $980,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-23.
|2—
|LETRUSKA, m, 6, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $600,000.
|3—
|Clairiere, f, 4, Curlin–Cavorting, by Bernardini. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $200,000.
|5—
|Ce Ce, m, 6, Elusive Quality–Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Maracuja, Miss Imperial.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 17HF.
|Odds: 0.90, 1.30, 3.90.
|ELKHORN S. (G2), KEE, $310,538, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 4-23.
|5—
|CHANNEL MAKER, g, 8, English Channel–In Return, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Wachtel Stable, Barber, Gary, R A Hill Stable and Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), T-William I. Mott, J-Luis Saez, $179,025.
|9—
|Another Mystery, h, 6, Temple City–Ioya Two, by Lord at War (ARG). O-Team Block, B-Team Block (IL), $57,750.
|1—
|Bemma’s Boy, g, 7, Into Mischief–Arcing, by Arch. ($15,000 ’16 FTKFEB; $20,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp, B-Lochlow Farm (KY), $33,688.
|Also Ran: Bama Breeze, Sole Volante, Cullum Road, Two Emmys, Tiberius Mercurius.
|Winning Time: 2:27 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 3.50, 5.60, 2.80.
|BEN ALI S. (G3), KEE, $299,375, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-23.
|7—
|SCALDING, c, 4, Nyquist–Hot Water, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($400,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Godolphin & Cobalt Investments, LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Javier Castellano, $181,350.
|4—
|Dynamic One, c, 4, Union Rags–Beat the Drums, by Smart Strike. ($725,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $58,500.
|3—
|Proxy, c, 4, Tapit–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $29,250.
|Also Ran: Warrant, Tartufo, Mighty Heart, Cowboy Diplomacy.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 5.10, 5.20, 2.30.
