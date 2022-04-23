North American Graded Stakes Results April 23

BEN ALI S. (G3), KEE, $299,375, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-23.

7—

SCALDING, c, 4, Nyquist–Hot Water, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($400,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Godolphin & Cobalt Investments, LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Javier Castellano, $181,350.

4—

Dynamic One, c, 4, Union Rags–Beat the Drums, by Smart Strike. ($725,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Phipps Stable (KY), $58,500.

3—

Proxy, c, 4, Tapit–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $29,250.

Also Ran: Warrant, Tartufo, Mighty Heart, Cowboy Diplomacy.

Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, 1 3/4, NO.