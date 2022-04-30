North American Graded Stakes Results April 30

|CHARLES WHITTINGHAM S. (G2), SA, $226,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 4-30.
|7—
|BEYOND BRILLIANT, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Summer On the Lawn, by First Defence. ($200,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll, John D Fielding& Robert L Tribbett (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Victor Espinoza, $135,000.
|6—
|Masteroffoxhounds, h, 5, War Front–Outstanding (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt (KY), $45,000.
|5—
|Gold Phoenix (IRE), g, 4, Belardo (IRE)–Magnifica, by Mizzen Mast. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Sterling Stables, LLC and Naify, Marsha, B-Mighty Universe Ltd (IRE), $27,000.
|Also Ran: Gregdar, Dicey Mo Chara (GB), Dean Martini, Majestic Eagle.
|Winning Time: 1:58 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 2.
|Odds: 1.50, 3.60, 7.80.
|SANTA MARGARITA S. (G2), SA, $202,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 4-30.
|3—
|BLUE STRIPE (ARG), m, 5, Equal Stripes (ARG)–Blues for Sale (ARG), by Not for Sale (ARG). O-Pozo de Luna, Inc, B-La Manija (ARG), T-Marcelo Polanco, J-Tyler Baze, $120,000.
|9—
|Miss Bigly, m, 6, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable, Living The Dream Stables, LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), $40,000.
|7—
|Varda, f, 4, Distorted Humor–She’ll Be Right, by Sky Mesa. ($100,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $700,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Baoma Corp, B-Masters 2013 LLC & Distorted Humor Syndicate (NY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Bye Bye Bertie, Park Avenue, Lisette, Midnight Jamboree, Bellamore, Sharapova.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 6HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 6.40, 1.10, 9.80.
|CALIFORNIAN S. (G2), SA, $196,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-30.
|5—
|STILLETO BOY, g, 4, Shackleford–Rosie’s Ransom, by Marquetry. ($420,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Steve Moger, B-John Kerber & Iveta Kerber (KY), T-Ed Moger, Jr., J-Juan J. Hernandez, $120,000.
|3—
|Express Train, h, 5, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Spielberg, c, 4, Union Rags–Miss Squeal, by Smart Strike. ($1,000,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Golconda Stables, Madaket Stables LLC, SF Racing LLC, Siena Farm LLC, Starlight Racing, and Masterson, Robert E, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Holden the Lute.
|Winning Time: 1:48 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 22, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 2.00, 0.40, 12.20.
|KONA GOLD S. (G3), SA, $98,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 4-30.
|3—
|BRICKYARD RIDE, h, 5, Clubhouse Ride–Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|1—
|Tigre Di Slugo, g, 7, Smiling Tiger–Erica’s Smile, by Williamstown. ($190,000 ’16 BESOCT). O-Slugo Racing, Tiger Racing, Inc and Puype, Mike, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $20,000.
|2—
|Strike That, g, 6, Biondetti–Crooked Answer, by Smart Strike. ($1,000 ’17 OBSJAN; $47,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Miles Ahead.
|Winning Time: 1:15 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 3 1/4, 8HF.
|Odds: 0.40, 11.60, 7.60.
