North American Graded Stakes Results April 30

SANTA MARGARITA S. (G2), SA, $202,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 4-30.

3—

BLUE STRIPE (ARG), m, 5, Equal Stripes (ARG)–Blues for Sale (ARG), by Not for Sale (ARG). O-Pozo de Luna, Inc, B-La Manija (ARG), T-Marcelo Polanco, J-Tyler Baze, $120,000.

9—

Miss Bigly, m, 6, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable, Living The Dream Stables, LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), $40,000.

7—

Varda, f, 4, Distorted Humor–She’ll Be Right, by Sky Mesa. ($100,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $700,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Baoma Corp, B-Masters 2013 LLC & Distorted Humor Syndicate (NY), $24,000.

Also Ran: Bye Bye Bertie, Park Avenue, Lisette, Midnight Jamboree, Bellamore, Sharapova.

Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 6HF, 3/4.