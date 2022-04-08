North American Graded Stakes Results April 8

|ASHLAND S.
(G1), KEE, $587,488, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-8.
|4—
|NEST, f, 3, Curlin–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and House, Michael, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $358,050.
|7—
|Cocktail Moments, f, 3, Uncle Mo–River Maid, by Where’s the Ring. ($135,000 ’19 KEENOV; $190,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Dixiana Farms LLC, B-Mark Stansell (KY), $115,500.
|2—
|Interstatedaydream, f, 3, Classic Empire–Babcock, by Uncle Mo. ($105,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $130,000 ’20 KEESEP; $175,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, B-William D Graham (ON), $48,125.
|Also Ran: Awake At Midnyte, Sterling Silver, Happy Soul, Miss Mattie B, Heavenly Hellos.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (wf)
|Margins: 8 1/4, NO, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.70, 9.30, 1.90.
|
Leave a Reply