North American Graded Stakes Results April 8

ASHLAND S. (G1), KEE, $587,488, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-8.
4—NEST, f, 3, Curlin–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and House, Michael, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $358,050.
7—Cocktail Moments, f, 3, Uncle Mo–River Maid, by Where’s the Ring. ($135,000 ’19 KEENOV; $190,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Dixiana Farms LLC, B-Mark Stansell (KY), $115,500.
2—Interstatedaydream, f, 3, Classic Empire–Babcock, by Uncle Mo. ($105,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $130,000 ’20 KEESEP; $175,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, B-William D Graham (ON), $48,125.
Also Ran: Awake At Midnyte, Sterling Silver, Happy Soul, Miss Mattie B, Heavenly Hellos.
Winning Time: 1:44 (wf)
Margins: 8 1/4, NO, 2 3/4.
Odds: 1.70, 9.30, 1.90.
 
TRANSYLVANIA S. (G3), KEE, $390,125, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 4-8.
3—SY DOG, c, 3, Slumber (GB)–My Love Venezuela, by Scat Daddy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head of Plains Partners & Madaket Stables (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $244,900.
4—Grand Sonata, c, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–A. P. Sonata, by A.P. Indy. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $79,000.
5—Coinage, c, 3, Tapit–Bar of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($450,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-D J Stable LLC, Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $29,625.
Also Ran: Napoleonic War, Verbal, Credibility.
Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (gd)
Margins: 3/4, HF, NK.
Odds: 5.70, 2.50, 5.10.

