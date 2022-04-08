North American Graded Stakes Results April 8

TRANSYLVANIA S. (G3), KEE, $390,125, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 4-8.

3—

SY DOG, c, 3, Slumber (GB)–My Love Venezuela, by Scat Daddy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head of Plains Partners & Madaket Stables (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $244,900.

4—

Grand Sonata, c, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–A. P. Sonata, by A.P. Indy. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $79,000.

5—

Coinage, c, 3, Tapit–Bar of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($450,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-D J Stable LLC, Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $29,625.

Also Ran: Napoleonic War, Verbal, Credibility.

Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (gd)

Margins: 3/4, HF, NK.