North American Graded Stakes Results April 9

|BLUE GRASS S. (G1), KEE, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-9.
|4—
|ZANDON, c, 3, Upstart–Memories Prevail, by Creative Cause. ($170,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Jeff Drown, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $573,500.
|10—
|Smile Happy, c, 3, Runhappy–Pleasant Smile, by Pleasant Tap. ($175,000 ’19 KEENOV; $185,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc & White bloodstock LLC (KY), $185,000.
|6—
|Emmanuel, c, 3, More Than Ready–Hard Cloth, by Hard Spun. ($350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $92,500.
|Also Ran: Golden Glider, Trademark, Rattle N Roll, Ethereal Road, Commandperformance, Blackadder, Volcanic, Fenwick.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 2HF, 3 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 2.10, 1.90, 5.50.
|SANTA ANITA DERBY (G1), SA, $750,500, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-9.
|6—
|TAIBA, c, 3, Gun Runner–Needmore Flattery, by Flatter. ($140,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $1,700,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Zedan Racing Stables, Inc, B-Bruce C Ryan (KY), T-Tim Yakteen, J-Mike E. Smith, $450,000.
|4—
|Messier, c, 3, Empire Maker–Checkered Past, by Smart Strike. ($470,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Masterson, Robert E, Schoenfarber, Jay A, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine M, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm LLC, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $150,000.
|1—
|Happy Jack, c, 3, Oxbow–Tapitstry, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $90,000.
|Also Ran: Armagnac, Win the Day, Forbidden Kingdom.
|Winning Time: 1:48 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 10, NK.
|Odds: 4.30, 1.30, 26.80.
|WOOD MEMORIAL S. (G2), AQU, $750,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-9.
|1—
|MO DONEGAL, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Callingmissbrown, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Joel Rosario, $400,000.
|3—
|Early Voting, c, 3, Gun Runner–Amour d’Ete, by Tiznow. ($200,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $140,000.
|6—
|Skippylongstocking, c, 3, Exaggerator–Twinkling, by War Chant. ($15,000 ’20 KEESEP; $37,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Daniel Alonso, B-Brushy Hill, LLC (KY), $75,000.
|Also Ran: A. P.’s Secret, Barese, Morello, Long Term, Golden Code.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.15, 2.40, 17.40.
|MADISON S. (G1), KEE, $439,850, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-9.
|4—
|JUST ONE TIME, f, 4, Not This Time–Ida Clark, by Speightstown. O-Warriors Reward, LLC and Commonwealth New Era Racing, B-Warrior’s Reward LLC (PA), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Flavien Prat, $235,600.
|5—
|Bell’s the One, m, 6, Majesticperfection–Street Mate, by Street Cry (IRE). ($155,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-BRET JONES (KY), $95,000.
|6—
|Kimari, m, 5, Munnings–Cozze Up Lady, by Cozzene. ($152,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $2,700,000 2021 FTKNOV). O-Westerberg Limited, Magnier, Mrs John, Poulin, Jonathan, Smith, Derrick and Tabor, Michael B, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $47,500.
|Also Ran: Lady Rocket, Four Graces, Cilla, Club Car, Kalypso, Center Aisle.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (my)
|Margins: 3/4, 3, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.30, 5.60, 2.60.
|SANTA ANITA OAKS (G2), SA, $400,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-9.
|1—
|DESERT DAWN, f, 3, Cupid–Ashley’s Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-H and E Ranch, Inc, B-H & E Ranch (AZ), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Umberto Rispoli, $240,000.
|5—
|Adare Manor, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Brooklynsway, by Giant Gizmo. ($180,000 ’20 FTKFEB; $375,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Michael Lund Petersen, B-Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC & Gary Broad (KY), $80,000.
|2—
|Ain’t Easy, f, 3, Into Mischief–Ameristralia (AUS), by Fastnet Rock (AUS). ($400,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Lombardi, Michael V and Platts, Joey, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Under the Stars, Micro Share.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 7HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 14.60, 0.70, 3.70.
|SHAKERTOWN S. (G2), KEE, $317,657, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 4-9.
|10—
|GOLDEN PAL, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Lady Shipman, by Midshipman. O-Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B, Smith, Derrick and Westerberg, B-Randall E Lowe (FL), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $174,375.
|8—
|Johnny Unleashed, g, 5, Colonel John–Ready to Unleash, by More Than Ready. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Foster Family Racing, Reynolds, Lonnie, H & H Horses, LLC and Mills, Joseph, B-St Simon Place, Scott Stephens &Betsy T Wells (KY), $65,625.
|5—
|Gear Jockey, h, 5, Twirling Candy–Switching Gears, by Tapit. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $32,813.
|Also Ran: Diamond Oops, The Lir Jet (IRE), Just Might, Barraza, Natural Power (IRE), Chess Master, Filo Di Arianna (BRZ).
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.60, 70.20, 9.80.
|APPALACHIAN S. (G2), KEE, $308,950, 3YO, F, 1MT, 4-9.
|3—
|SPENDARELLA, f, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Spanish Bunny, by Unusual Heat. ($220,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (NY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $179,025.
|4—
|Dolce Zel (FR), f, 3, Zelzal (FR)–Dolce Attesa (GB), by Dr Fong. O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, and LaPenta, Robert V., B-Scuderia Micolo Di Nicola Galli & C. SNC (FR), $57,750.
|5—
|Skims (GB), f, 3, Frankel (GB)–Royal Decree, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Andrew Rosen, B-Andrew Rosen (GB), $28,875.
|Also Ran: Kneesnhips, An Agent Mistake, Glenall (IRE), Ouraika (FR), Trobairitz.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 3/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.70, 3.20, 7.00.
|CARTER H. (G1), AQU, $300,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-9.
|8—
|SPEAKER’S CORNER, c, 4, Street Sense–Tyburn Brook, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $165,000.
|1—
|Reinvestment Risk, c, 4, Upstart–Ridingwiththedevil, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($140,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $280,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|4—
|Mind Control, h, 6, Stay Thirsty–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti) and Madaket Stables, LLC, B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Green Light Go, Drafted, Bank On Shea, First Captain.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 2HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.75, 6.80, 4.30.
|COMMONWEALTH S. (G3), KEE, $300,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-9.
|10—
|PREVALENCE, c, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Enrichment, by Ghostzapper. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $174,375.
|2—
|Long Range Toddy, h, 6, Take Charge Indy–Pleasant Song, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Zenith Racing, B-Willis Horton Racing LLC (KY), $56,250.
|11—
|O Besos, c, 4, Orb–Snuggs and Kisses, by Soto. O-Bernard Racing LLC, Tagg Team Racing, West Point Thoroughbreds and Stephens, Terry L, B-L Barrett Bernard (KY), $28,125.
|Also Ran: Surveillance, South Bend, Three Technique, Manny Wah, Endorsed, Atoka, Nashville.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 2 1/4, HD, 1.
|Odds: 2.50, 45.20, 4.30.
|GAZELLE S. (G3), AQU, $250,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 4-9.
|3—
|NOSTALGIC, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Been Here Before, by Tapit. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $137,500.
|5—
|Venti Valentine, f, 3, Firing Line–Glory Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Final Furlong Racing Stable & Maspeth Stable (NY), $50,000.
|4—
|Shotgun Hottie, f, 3, Gun Runner–Re Entry, by Malibu Moon. ($45,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Aldabbagh, Omar and Ganje, Jeff, B-Vincent Colbert (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Classy Edition, Divine Huntress, Morning Matcha, Caragate.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2, HF.
|Odds: 4.30, 1.10, 21.00.
|MONROVIA S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, A6 1/2FT, 4-9.
|3—
|BROOKE MARIE, m, 6, Lemon Drop Kid–Mamasez, by Giant’s Causeway. ($70,000 ’17 KEESEP; $210,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Castleton Lyons, B-Mr & Mrs Jerome Moss & David Ingordo (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $120,000.
|1—
|Alice Marble, m, 5, Grazen–Unsung Heroine, by More Than Ready. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $40,000.
|2—
|Tobys Heart, f, 4, Jack Milton–Pick of the Pack, by Lil’s Lad. ($5,500 ’19 FTKOCT; $45,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Barber, Gary, Hamilton, Terry and Lynch, Brian A, B-Trackside Farms, Inc (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Royal Address (IRE), Tapwater, Cover Version.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 4.60, 2.30, 1.90.
|BAY SHORE S., AQU, $200,000, 3YO, 7F, 4-9.
|9—
|WIT, c, 3, Practical Joke–Numero d’Oro, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($575,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, St Elias Stable and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Rosilyn Polan (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $110,000.
|6—
|Highly Respected, c, 3, Dialed In–Revered, by Dixie Union. ($65,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Columbiana Farm LLC (KY), $40,000.
|10—
|Life Is Great, c, 3, Tapiture–Zucca, by Read the Footnotes. O-EV Racing Stable, B-EVS Corp (FL), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Dean’s List, Scaramouche, Juggler, Fromanothamutha, Outkissed.
|Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 4HF, NK.
|Odds: 2.00, 2.90, 6.30.
|ROYAL HEROINE S. (G2), SA, $196,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-9.
|1—
|GOING GLOBAL (IRE), f, 4, Mehmas (IRE)–Wrood, by Invasor (ARG). (15,500EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-CYBT, Dubb, Michael, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray, B-N Hartery (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Umberto Rispoli, $120,000.
|3—
|Javanica, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Shuruq, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $40,000.
|2—
|Excelerina (IRE), f, 4, Excelebration (IRE)–Celerina (IRE), by Choisir (AUS). O-CYBT, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael, and Peskoff, Jeremy, B-Mrs. E. J. Stack (IRE), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Avenue de France (FR).
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 2 1/4, 4HF.
|Odds: 0.30, 8.40, 3.40.
|DISTAFF H. (G3), AQU, $145,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-9.
|6—
|GLASS CEILING, m, 5, Constitution–Fighter Wing, by Empire Maker. ($34,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Baker, Charlton and Foster, Michael S, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Dylan Davis, $82,500.
|5—
|Kept Waiting, m, 5, Broken Vow–Orient Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($65,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J, Goldfarb, Irwin and Nice Guys Stables, B-John Lauriello (NY), $30,000.
|4—
|Search Results, f, 4, Flatter–Co Cola, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Zaajel, Easy to Bless.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 8HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 2.25, 12.60, 0.65.
|PROVIDENCIA S. (G3), SA, $100,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 4-9.
|3—
|CAIRO MEMORIES, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Incarnate Memories, by Indian Charlie. ($50,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-David A Bernsen, LLC and Schroeder Farms LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Robert B. Hess, Jr., J-Mike E. Smith, $60,000.
|2—
|Sterling Crest (IRE), f, 3, No Nay Never–Tamazug (GB), by Machiavellian. ($135,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Nguyen, Calvin and Tran, Joey, B-Longueville Bloodstock (IRE), $20,000.
|5—
|Gold Dragon Queen, f, 3, Goldencents–Water Park, by Strodes Creek. ($25,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Moon S Han, B-Stone Farm (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Eleuthera, Lucky Girl (IRE), Sixteen Arches (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4HF, 1 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 2.90, 2.60, 22.40.
