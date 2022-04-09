North American Graded Stakes Results April 9

BLUE GRASS S. (G1), KEE, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-9.

4—

ZANDON, c, 3, Upstart–Memories Prevail, by Creative Cause. ($170,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Jeff Drown, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $573,500.

10—

Smile Happy, c, 3, Runhappy–Pleasant Smile, by Pleasant Tap. ($175,000 ’19 KEENOV; $185,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc & White bloodstock LLC (KY), $185,000.

6—

Emmanuel, c, 3, More Than Ready–Hard Cloth, by Hard Spun. ($350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), $92,500.

Also Ran: Golden Glider, Trademark, Rattle N Roll, Ethereal Road, Commandperformance, Blackadder, Volcanic, Fenwick.

Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (gd)

Margins: 2HF, 3 3/4, HF.