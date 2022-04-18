North American Maiden Winners April 18

Il Villano–Springingintherein by Spring At Last; ARUMA, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 4-18, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Chuck Robert Russo (PA.).

Itiswhatitistoday–Elle Again by Awesome Again; G’S STORM, g, 3, WRD, Mcl 7500, 4-18, 1m, 1:42 . B-Darwin Lee Gustafson & Dawn Marie Gustafson (LA.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Shakin It Up–Quiet Success (G1P$292,414), by Successful Appeal; GOD HELP US, g, 3, WRD, Msw, 4-18, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY.).