North American Maiden Winners April 22

Uncaptured–Deposit Only by Put It Back; ZELENSKYY STRONG, c, 2, GP, Msw, 4-22, 4 1/2f, :52 1/5. B-Tracy Pinchin (FL.). $40,000 ’21 OBSYRL. *1/2 to Jackson(G3$485,195).

Awesome Again–Incentive by Mr. Greeley; AWESOME INCENTIVE, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 4-21, 6 1/2f, 1:22 4/5. B-Gulf Coast Stables LLC (KY.). $3,000 ’20 FTKOCT.

Dialed In–Orinoquia by Whywhywhy; LA CASA D’ORO, f, 3, LRL, Msw, 4-22, 5 1/2f, 1:04 . B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD.). *1/2 to Top Line Growth(MG3P$358,325).

Divining Rod–Ann’s Smart Dancer (MSW$409,954), by Dance With Ravens; DIVINING DANCER, g, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 4-22, 6 1/2f, 1:21 4/5. B-Country Life Farm & Ann’s Smart Dancer Broodmare LLC (MD.). $3,500 ’20 FTMYRL.

Freud–Strategic Missile by Strategic Mission; HALF BIRTHDAY, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 40000, 4-22, 6fT, 1:11 2/5. B-Sequel Thoroughbreds, Karin Millard &Erin Pfister (NY.). $20,000 ’20 FTMYRL.

Golden Lad–She’s Achance by American Chance; REMEMBERING WILBUR, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 25000, 4-22, 7f, 1:25 1/5. B-Black Fox Farm (MD.). $30,000 ’20 FTMYRL. *1/2 to She’s Achance Too(SP$291,209).

Iron Fist–Robtadi by Eurosilver; IRON IN THE FIRE, g, 3, EVD, Msw, 4-21, 5f, :58 . B-Wendell A. Templet (LA.). $25,000 ’20 ESLYRL.

Khozan–Ephyra by Corinthian; AZTEC, g, 3, GP, Moc 40000, 4-22, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL.). $35,000 2021 OBSSUM. *Full to Background(G3$376,762).

More Than Ready–Wonder Brew by Giant’s Causeway; MISS SAKAMOTO, f, 3, GP, Msw, 4-22, a5fT, :56 4/5. B-Joe Anzalone (KY.). $250,000 2021 OBSSPR.

Ride On Curlin–Mafietta by Giant’s Causeway; HAPPY RIDE, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 40000, 4-22, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Helen Barbazon, Joseph Barbazon,Edward Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (FL.).

Shackleford–Arctic Indian by Indian Charlie; VALID REASON, f, 3, CT, Msw, 4-21, 4 1/2f, :52 2/5. B-Oak Leaf Farm TCLP (KY.). $1,200 ’19 KEENOV.

Shanghai Bobby–Sandora by Ready’s Image; PROMPTLY DONE, f, 3, FON, Msw, 4-22, 6f, 1:17 2/5. B-Tom Durant (KY.).

Swiss Yodeler–Nashi ($252,210), by E Dubai; DIXIE YODELER, f, 3, CT, Msw, 4-21, 4 1/2f, :53 1/5. B-Ray M. Pennington III (WV.).

Tamarkuz–Safarjal (IRE) by Marju (IRE); BAAGY, g, 3, PEN, Msw, 4-22, 6f, 1:11 . B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY.).

Tarpy’s Surprise–Katie Ice by Frost Giant; MALINTENT, g, 3, OP, Mcl 20000, 4-22, 6f, 1:12 . B-Full House Racing Stable LLC (AR.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Twirling Candy–Walkabout (G3), by Stroll; WALKATHON, f, 3, KEE, Msw, 4-22, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 . B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC. (KY.).

Twirling Candy–Pink Nightie by Giant’s Causeway; JELLY NOUGAT, g, 3, KEE, Mcl 50000, 4-22, 1 1/16m, 1:46 . B-Summerplace Farm LLC (KY.).

Americain–Phantara by Lonhro (AUS); XIETELEHUAS, g, 4, EVD, Mcl 7500, 4-22, 1m, 1:42 . B-Calumet Farm (KY.). $1,500 ’19 KEESEP.

Blame–Forest Queen by Forestry; ASSERT DOMINANCE, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 16000, 4-22, 1mT, 1:38 1/5. B-Randal Stutes (KY.). $30,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Curlin–Bounding (AUS) (champion in New Zealand), by Lonhro (AUS); AUSSIE PRIDE, c, 4, KEE, Msw, 4-22, 1 1/16m, 1:44 4/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $4,100,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Empire Maker–Atala by Stormy Atlantic; GREATHEART, g, 4, OP, Msw, 4-22, 1m, 1:37 2/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.). $400,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Flintshire (GB)–Hatpin (MG3P$257,897), by Smart Strike; HOTPIN, g, 4, EVD, Mcl 7500, 4-22, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Scott & Company Farm LLC (LA.). *1/2 to Dannhauser(G3P$313,487) *1/2 to Shaishee(G3$345,694).

Itsmyluckyday–Carnival Chrome (MSW$488,688), by Carnivalay; CARNIVAL LUCKY, f, 4, CT, Mcl 5000, 4-22, 6 1/2f, 1:23 2/5. B-Michael J. Miller (WV.).

Jack Milton–Island Fever by Discreetly Mine; JACK BE NIMBLE, g, 4, PEN, Mcl 10000, 4-22, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Al Mazzetti (KY.).

Latigo Shore–Lil Last Danz by King Bull; DANZ AT COLFAX, g, 4, SRP, Msw, 4-22, 4 1/2f, :53 4/5. B-Tucumcari Thoroughbreds (NM.).

Lookin At Lucky–Kentuckiana by Stormy Atlantic; LOVING LUCKY, g, 4, OP, Mcl 12500, 4-22, 1m, 1:41 4/5. B-Mike Abrahm & Jacob Nance (KY.). $62,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $140,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Majestic City–Hoopskirt by Birdstone; DUTCHESS OF N Y, f, 4, AQU, Mcl 20000, 4-22, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Thummp’s Racing Stable LLC (NY.).

Nyquist–Sweet Belle (G2P$307,649), by Deputy Commander; SHANNON, f, 4, KEE, Msw, 4-22, 5 1/2fT, 1:02 4/5. B-Nursery Place & Partners (KY.). $205,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 2021 KEENOV. *1/2 to Fact Finding(SW$455,911).

Rocky Bar–Myintention by Top Hit; BOLD INTENTION, f, 4, TUP, Mcl 12500, 4-21, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Triple Aaa Ranch (AZ.).

Verrazano–Expect Becky by Valid Expectations; EXPECT TO BE READY, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 16000, 4-22, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Patricia Generazio (FL.). *1/2 to Cape Cod Carol(SP$346,505).

War Dancer–Spa City Princess (G2P$251,309), by Roaring Fever; U SHOULD B DANCING, f, 4, AQU, Msw, 4-22, 6fT, 1:11 2/5. B-War Dancer LLC & SSW Stables (NY.).

Wicked Strong–Tishmeister by City Zip; MIGHTY MEISTER, g, 4, AQU, Mcl 40000, 4-22, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 4/5. B-Howard C Nolan & Daniel Plummer (NY.). $1,000 ’19 FTMYRL.