North American Maiden Winners April 3

American Pharoah–Easy Living by Big Brown; MY KENTUCKY GIRL, f, 3, SA, Msw, 4-2, 6f, 1:10 1/5. B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY.). $475,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Blofeld–Magnifique by Magna Graduate; VINNY, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 25000, 4-3, 1 1/16m, 1:48 4/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Holt & Mr. & Mrs. Richard Palumbo (MD.). *1/2 to Le Weekend(MSP$400,968).

Bluegrass Cat–Youtheprizeandi by You and I; MILEYS BLUECAT, g, 3, GG, Mcl 25000, 4-2, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Jethorse LLC (ON.).

Bullsbay–Thorn of Plenty by Thorn Song; HARDLY EVER BETTER, g, 3, CT, Msw, 4-2, 4 1/2f, :53 . B-Carlisle Horse Company (WV.).

Classic Empire–Starlight Lady by Elusive Quality; MR MAC QUHAE, g, 3, GP, Moc 50000, 4-3, a7 1/2fT, 1:31 . B-Brandywine Farm (Jim & Pam Robinson) &Parker Place Breeding (KY.).

Clubhouse Ride–Lizzy’s Tizgirl by Slew’s Tiznow; MEETMEATTHECLUB, g, 3, GG, Msw, 4-3, 6f, 1:11 . B-Dana Rocheford (CA.). $1,200 ’20 CTNAUG.

Connect–Nest Egg by Eskendereya; LOVE TO RUN, f, 3, GP, Msw, 4-3, a1mT, 1:38 . B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY.). $60,000 ’20 KEESEP; $640,000 2021 OBSSPR.

Constitution–Past as Prelude by Bernardini; CONTINENTALCONGRES, f, 3, LRL, Msw, 4-3, 1 1/16m, 1:47 4/5. B-R. Larry Johnson (VA.).

Daredevil–Downstream Bull by Holy Bull; DAREDEVIL BULL, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 25000, 4-3, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-Stephen T. Sinatra (NY.).

Ghaaleb–Win’em All by Cherokee Rap; GHAALEB’S BIG WIN, g, 3, HAW, Msw, 4-3, 5 1/2f, 1:03 1/5. B-William P Stiritz (IL.).

Gold Schleiger–A Wish for My Lady by Pikepass; CALEB ON THE GO, g, 3, FON, Msw, 4-3, 6f, 1:16 3/5. B-Judy Pryor (NE.).

Golden Lad–Happy Hailey by Rock Slide; WINSTON’S GOLD, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 16000, 4-3, 5 1/2f, 1:06 3/5. B-George Louis Doetsch Jr. (MD.).

Jack Milton–Leroiana by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ); FAMA Y DINERO, c, 3, HAW, Mcl 7500, 4-3, 5 1/2f, 1:04 2/5. B-Equus Farm (KY.).

Klimt–Dalis On Stage by Yankee Gentleman; TEE BURNS, g, 3, HAW, Mcl 17500, 4-3, 5 1/2f, 1:03 4/5. B-Elise Handler & Matthew Schering (KY.). $40,000 ’19 KEENOV; $10,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Klimt–Colorful Image by Ready’s Image; GUS K, c, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 4-3, 1 1/16m, 1:48 1/5. B-Joseph Anthony Pickerrell (FL.).

Laurie’s Rocket–Copperelle by Elusive Quality; LOCHMOOR, g, 3, OP, Msw, 4-3, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Bill McDowell (AR.). *1/2 to Weast Hill(MSW$499,852).

Moro Tap–Who Said Ready by More Than Ready; KELLEY SAID READY, f, 3, HOU, Msw, 4-2, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Kevin Clifton & Penn Family Racing (TX.).

Not This Time–Puligny (IRE) by Holy Roman Emperor (IRE); BARBARA, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 25000, 4-3, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-John R. Penn & Frank Penn (KY.). $20,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Overanalyze–Pay Day Kitten by Kitten’s Joy; KNOWWHENTOFOLDEM, f, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 4-3, a1mT, 1:38 4/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.).

Perfect Timber–Danish Wildcat by Danehill; PINEDALE, c, 3, SA, Mcl 20000, 4-3, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Charles Fipke (KY.). $10,000 ’20 KEESEP. *1/2 to Danish Dynaformer(G3$764,645).

Pioneerof the Nile–Mamma Kimbo (G2), by Discreet Cat; MENDENHALL, c, 3, GP, Msw, 4-3, 7f, 1:23 2/5. B-Aaron & Marie Jones LLC (KY.). $675,000 ’20 KEESEP. *1/2 to Balandeen(MSW$372,352).

Tapiture–Amazement by Bernardini; GRAND SIR, c, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 4-3, 1 1/16m, 1:48 . B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY.). $17,000 ’20 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Colonel Liam(MG1$1,810,565).

American Pharoah–Spring Street by Street Cry (IRE); KHAFRE, c, 4, GP, Msw, 4-3, a7 1/2fT, 1:30 1/5. B-Hunter Valley Farm (KY.). $205,000 ’18 KEENOV; $500,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Giant’s Causeway–Mahee by Unbridled’s Song; DRAW THE FOUL, g, 4, GG, Msw, 4-3, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Cannon thoroughbred LLC (KY.).

Palace Malice–Blindsidehit by Bluegrass Cat; BLIND SIGHT, f, 4, AQU, Mcl 25000, 4-3, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Tammy Cabrera & Tony Cabrera (NY.). $22,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $21,000 ’19 FTMYRL; $10,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Speightster–Ten Pin Tide by Tenpins; TEXAS TIDELANDS, f, 4, HOU, Mcl 7500, 4-2, 1m, 1:41 2/5. B-Hugh Moore (KY.).

Tonalist–Bread ‘n Water by Giant’s Causeway; MR BREADWINNER, g, 4, AQU, Msw, 4-3, 1m, 1:39 . B-La Marca Stable (NY.). $85,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $75,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Alternation–Forever Kath by Forestry; SMOKEYMOUNTAINRAIN, g, 5, OP, Mcl 16000, 4-3, 6f, 1:12 . B-Flying V Ranch (OK.).

Cairo Prince–Graceontour by Henny Hughes; TOURING EGYPT, m, 5, TAM, Mcl 16000, 4-3, 1m 40y, 1:44 1/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Harvey A Clarke (KY.). $160,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $110,000 ’18 KEEJAN.

Indy Express–Marion’salilwicked by Orientate; BOB’SALLWICKED, g, 5, SUN, Mcl 6500, 4-3, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Double Eagle Ranch (NM.).

Liam’s Map–Picturesque by Smart Strike; PICTORIAL, m, 5, FON, Msw, 4-3, 6f, 1:15 4/5. B-G. Watts Humphrey Jr. (KY.). $5,000 2022 KEEJAN.

Overanalyze–Justice Served by Successful Appeal; FORESTWOOD LANE, g, 5, AQU, Mcl 25000, 4-3, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-Stonegate Stables LLC (NY.). $28,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $75,000 ’18 FTNAUG.