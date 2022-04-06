North American Maiden Winners April 6

Cupid–Rough Water by Stormin Fever; ROUGH TOUGH LOVE, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 40000, 4-6, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-William Gale, Mary Gale & Green Spring Mares LLC (MD.). $72,000 ’20 FTMYRL.

Kantharos–Music Thunder by Distorted Humor; ELLIOT THE DRAGON, c, 3, MVR, Msw, 4-6, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Peter Sheppell & K. C. Garret Farm (OH.).

Lord Nelson–Kiss At Midnight (MSW$364,850), by Decarchy; SAVAGE LOVE, f, 3, TUP, Mcl 10000, 4-5, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Milt Policzer (CA.). $37,000 ’20 FTCYRL.

Lord Nelson–Roo Roo by Meadowlake; QUIMBY, g, 3, MVR, Msw, 4-6, 1m, 1:42 3/5. B-Peter Sheppell & K.C. Garrett Farm (OH.). $28,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Magna Graduate–Moves Last Sunset by Sahm; LOOKING WEST, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 15000, 4-6, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-Clark O. Brewster (OK.).

Tiznow–Into Oblivion by Into Mischief; TIZ NENA, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 4-6, 1mT, 1:39 4/5. B-Forever Spring Farm LLC & Tiznow Syndicate (KY.). $3,000 ’20 KEESEP; $15,000 2021 OBSSUM.

War Correspondent–La Luna Rouge by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ); WAR MOON, f, 3, MVR, Mcl 10000, 4-6, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-Robert A. Rowe (OH.).

Beautyinthepulpit–Swimmer by Rock Slide; LEMON CREEK LOUIE, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 4-6, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Wes Carter (NJ.). $12,000 2022 OBSJAN.

Euroears–Panthera Tigre by Hold That Tiger; EUROTIGRE, f, 4, WRD, Mcl 7500, 4-6, 5f, 1:00 . B-Lea Stodart (OK.). $1,100 ’19 HERNOV.

Read the Footnotes–Tizmeanttobe by Tiznow; IT’S INEVITABLE, f, 4, WRD, Mcl 7500, 4-6, 1m, 1:40 4/5. B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (OK.). *1/2 to Doodle Hopper($287,680).

Street Boss–It’schemistrybaby by Meadowlake; THE RED WRAITH, c, 4, TAM, Mcl 25000, 4-6, 6f, 1:10 4/5. B-Trackside Farm & Tenlane Farm (KY.). *1/2 to Majestic City (MG3$582,960).

Fed Biz–Laiken Rae by Even the Score; SHEZ A DOUBLETAKE, m, 5, PRX, Mcl 10000, 4-6, 1m 70y, 1:45 . B-Billy Hardin & Fed Biz Syndicate (KY.). $17,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $45,000 2019 FTMMAY.