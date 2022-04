North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 13

TRAO CLASSIC SPRINT, WRD, $55,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-12.

3—

SHANNON C, g, 7, Latent Heat–Miranda Diane, by Fistfite. O-B and S Racing (Bozarth and Smith), B-B & S Racing (OK), T-Scott E. Young, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $33,000.

7—

Tommyhawk, g, 5, Kick On–Saron’s Time, by Timebank. O-Kim Swango, B-Randy E Swango (OK), $11,000.

1—

Jolly Jumper, g, 4, Magna Graduate–Everlastingly, by Fistfite. O-Carol J Nelson, B-Clark Otto Brewster (OK), $6,050.

Also Ran: Mesa Moon, You Sexy Boy, You’reobadboy, Quality Rocket.

Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (gd)

Margins: 2, 3, 2HF.