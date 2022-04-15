April 16, 2022

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 15

LIMESTONE S., KEE, $155,100, 3YO, F, 5 1/2FT, 4-15.
4—RUTHIN (GB), f, 3, Ribchester (IRE)–Selinka (GB), by Selkirk. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Highclere Stud & Jake Warren Ltd (GB), T-Wesley Ward, J-John Velazquez, $89,513.
6—Derrynane, f, 3, Quality Road–Portmagee, by Hard Spun. O-Waterville Lake Stables, B-Waterville Lake Stable LLC (NY), $28,875.
2—Her World (IRE), f, 3, Caravaggio-Mundus Novus, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Andrew Farm, For the People Racing Stable LLC, and Windmill Manor Farm, B-Lynch Bages Ltd & Rhinestone B/stock (IRE), $14,437.
Also Ran: Lost My Sock, Unbridled Mary, Gun Boat, Sin City Gal, Thunder Love (GB).
Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (gd)
Margins: NK, 3/4, NK.
Odds: 8.10, 2.50, 1.10.
 

