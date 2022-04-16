North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 16

FEDERICO TESIO S., LRL, $125,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-16.

4—

JOE, c, 3, Declaration of War–Battle Bridge, by Arch. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $75,000.

6—

Mr Jefferson, c, 3, Constitution–Clockstrucktwelve, by Malibu Moon. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $25,000.

2—

Shake Em Loose, g, 3, Shakin It Up–Cash No Credit, by West by West. ($1,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-J R Sanchez Racing Stable, B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), $12,500.

Also Ran: Smarten Up, Secret Alliance, South Street, Noneedtoworry, Baltimore Bulleit, Vine Jet.

Winning Time: 1:52 1/5 (ft)

Margins: HD, 5, 1.