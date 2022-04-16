North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 16

|GIANT’S CAUSEWAY S., KEE, $162,475, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 4-16.
|3—
|CAMPANELLE (IRE), f, 4, Kodiac (GB)–Janina (GB), by Namid (GB). (190,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Tally-Ho Stud (IRE), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $83,700.
|2—
|Star Devine (IRE), f, 4, Fastnet Rock (AUS)–Stars At Night (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (200,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Rockhart Trading Ltd (IRE), $27,000.
|11—
|Goin’ Good, f, 4, Congrats–Good Deed, by Broken Vow. O-Klein Racing, B-Klein Racing (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Change of Control, Elle Z, Jouster, Risky Reward, Phantom Vision, Violenza, A G Indy, Hear My Prayer, Headline Hunter, Ghosting Kim.
|Winning Time: 1:01 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 2HF, 1HF, NO.
|Odds: 1.90, 17.30, 9.30.
|WEBER CITY MISS S., LRL, $125,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-16.
|5—
|LUNA BELLE, f, 3, Great Notion–Heavenly Moon, by Mojave Moon. O-Greene, Deborah S and Smith, Hamilton A, B-Fred A Greene Jr & Deborah Greene & Hamilton Smith (MD), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-Denis Araujo, $75,000.
|2—
|Khuluq, f, 3, Bernardini–Mahasen, by Tapit. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $25,000.
|4—
|Click to Confirm, f, 3, Tonalist–Meinertzhageni, by Stormin Fever. O-Mi Patria Racing, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Chardonnay, Zawish, Abidale.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, 3 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.10, 6.90, 22.30.
|FEDERICO TESIO S., LRL, $125,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-16.
|4—
|JOE, c, 3, Declaration of War–Battle Bridge, by Arch. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $75,000.
|6—
|Mr Jefferson, c, 3, Constitution–Clockstrucktwelve, by Malibu Moon. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $25,000.
|2—
|Shake Em Loose, g, 3, Shakin It Up–Cash No Credit, by West by West. ($1,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-J R Sanchez Racing Stable, B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Smarten Up, Secret Alliance, South Street, Noneedtoworry, Baltimore Bulleit, Vine Jet.
|Winning Time: 1:52 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 5, 1.
|Odds: 1.40, 15.40, 2.40.
|FRANK Y. WHITELEY S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-16.
|7—
|DISCO PHAROAH, g, 4, American Pharoah–Somalia, by Mineshaft. ($300,000 ’18 KEENOV; $255,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Perrine Time Thoroughbreds and Blue Lion Thoroughbreds, B-Ralph Kinder & Erv Woolsey (KY), T-Raymond Handal, J-Jevian Toledo, $60,000.
|2—
|Mohaafeth, g, 4, Tapit–Zaroof, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Ejetero LLC, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Threes Over Deuces, g, 7, Flat Out–Cruelmore, by Forestry. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall & Montese LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Youngest of Five, War Tocsin, Sir Alfred James, Borracho.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, NO, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 2.80, 13.60, 16.00.
|HEAVENLY CAUSE S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-16.
|11—
|PENNYBAKER, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Macaroon, by Tapit. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Jevian Toledo, $60,000.
|10—
|Fille d’Esprit, m, 6, Great Notion–Sweet Valor, by No Armistice. O-C J I Phoenix Group and No Guts No Glory Farm, B-Sweet Spirits Stables, LLC (MD), $20,000.
|12—
|Moma Tiger, m, 5, Smiling Tiger–Proposed, by Benchmark. O-Maria Montez Haire, B-Mary K Haire (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Shalimar Gardens, Primacy, Flight to Shanghai, Artful Splatter, Miss Leslie, Sharp Starr, Sweet Willemina, Finding Fame, Hashtag Lucky.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6 3/4, 1 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 3.40, 1.90, 48.20.
|PLENTY OF GRACE S., AQU, $93,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-16.
|3—
|PLUM ALI, f, 4, First Samurai–Skipping, by Stroll. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Caruso, Michael J, B-Stone Farm (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.
|6—
|Technical Analysis (IRE), f, 4, Kingman (GB)–Sealife (IRE), by Sea the Stars (IRE). (200,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (IRE), $20,000.
|5—
|Flower Point, m, 6, Point of Entry–Fab Flowers, by Lewis Michael. O-Steve Feiger, B-Steve Feiger (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Alms.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HD, 2.
|Odds: 3.70, 0.55, 7.80.
|LONG BRANCH S., WO, $88,796, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-16.
|4—
|DREAMING OF DREW, f, 4, Speightster–Dreaming of Liz, by El Prado (IRE). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (ON), T-Barbara J. Minshall, J-Patrick Husbands, $57,083.
|3—
|Jeanie B (GB), m, 5, Bated Breath (GB)–Effie B (GB), by Sixties Icon (GB), O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-E & R Bastian (GB), $15,856.
|1—
|Our Secret Agent, m, 5, Secret Circle–Avalos, by Holy Bull. O-Gary Barber, B-Paul Tackett Revocable Trust (KY), $8,721.
|Also Ran: Imagery, Ima Beast, Nikee Kan.
|Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2 3/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 2.95, 5.65, 0.75.
|CHERYL S. WHITE MEMORIAL S., MVR, $75,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-16.
|6—
|STRATEGIC BIRD, f, 3, Noble Bird–Strategize, by Afleet Alex. ($2,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $40,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Gary Barber, B-John Oxley Living Trust (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Alex Achard, $43,200.
|4—
|Brody’s Jessica, f, 3, Brody’s Cause–Blazing Bella, by Yonaguska. O-Isdel Diaz, B-Moss Lake Farm (KY), $14,400.
|9—
|Aberration, f, 3, Can the Man–Dreaming of Donato, by Indian Charlie. O-Morales, Omar and Piedra, Juan, B-Mike Heitzmann & Jill Heitzmann (KY), $7,200.
|Also Ran: Beneath the Stars, Offtheroadagain, Jackie the Joker, She’s Pure Silver, High Speed, My Rosie, Kendal Grace.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (my)
|Margins: 3HF, HD, 1.
|Odds: 0.70, 53.90, 15.90.
|ACADIANA S., EVD, $60,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-15.
|5—
|MISS JANA, f, 3, Ruler’s Court–Jettin Jana, by Mauk Four. O-Jerry D Cart, B-Robert E Hewlett (LA), T-Jerry D. Cart, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $36,000.
|7—
|Wholelottamo, f, 3, Mo Tom–Jet’s Tradition, by A. P Jet. ($17,000 ’20 ESLYRL). O-Thompson Racing LLC (Stephen Thompson), B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), $12,000.
|3—
|Splenda Gail, f, 3, Neolithic–Frost Princess, by Waquoit. ($70,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Courtly Doc, Run Natalie Run, Sassy Emma, Brinee.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 1.20, 13.40.
|LAFAYETTE S., EVD, $60,000, 3YO, 6F, 4-16.
|6—
|SIMPLY WICKED, c, 3, Wicked Strong–Simply Sensational, by Colonel John. ($8,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $15,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Richard L Davis, B-Connie Brown (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ry Eikleberry, $36,000.
|8—
|Vodka Gimlet, g, 3, Goldencents–Shy Baby, by Out of Place. ($37,000 ’20 KEESEP; $41,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Ellen Epstein, B-5 B Farm, Inc (LA), $11,400.
|1—
|Order Up, g, 3, Iron Fist–Island Drive, by Too Much Bling. ($2,000 ’19 ESLOCT). O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Steve Asmussen (LA), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Don’t Wait Up, Big Chopper, Fiesty Fist, Deal With Him, Dancin With Angels, Yukio.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 2, HD.
|Odds: 5.00, 2.80, 8.80.
