North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 17

THORNCLIFFE S., WO, $84,361, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 4-17.

7—

ARZAK, c, 4, Not This Time–Delightful Melody, by Tapit. ($85,000 ’19 KEESEP; $575,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Sonata Stable, B-John C Oxley (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Kazushi Kimura, $47,572.

1—

Silent Poet, g, 7, Silent Name (JPN)–Cara Bella, by Ghostzapper. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $19,029.

8—

Lenny K, g, 4, Den’s Legacy–Circular Logic, by Street Boss. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (ON), $9,514.

Also Ran: White Flag, Richiesinthehouse, Spite Store, Clear Destination, Lapochka, Not So Quiet.

Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 1/4, 3/4, 1.