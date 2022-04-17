North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 17

|THORNCLIFFE S., WO, $84,361, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 4-17.
|7—
|ARZAK, c, 4, Not This Time–Delightful Melody, by Tapit. ($85,000 ’19 KEESEP; $575,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Sonata Stable, B-John C Oxley (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Kazushi Kimura, $47,572.
|1—
|Silent Poet, g, 7, Silent Name (JPN)–Cara Bella, by Ghostzapper. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $19,029.
|8—
|Lenny K, g, 4, Den’s Legacy–Circular Logic, by Street Boss. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (ON), $9,514.
|Also Ran: White Flag, Richiesinthehouse, Spite Store, Clear Destination, Lapochka, Not So Quiet.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 6.10, 6.05, 12.45.
|MY LADY’S MANOR TIMBER S., MON, $50,000, 5YO/UP, 3MT, 4-16.
|5—
|TOMGARROW (IRE), g, 8, Aizavoski (IRE)–Roomier (IRE), by Bienamado. (6,000EUR ’14 TATNNH; 30,000EUR 2017 TATJUN; 60,000GBP 2019 GUKMAY). O-Leipers Fork Steeplechasers, B-Mrs Kay Curtis (IRE), T-Leslie F. Young, J-Freddie Procter, $30,000.
|2—
|Mystic Strike, g, 13, Smart Strike–Mystic Rhythms, by Citidancer. O-Upland Partners, B-Peter Vegso Racing Stable (FL), $9,000.
|3—
|Schoodic, g, 12, Tiznow–Aunt Henny, by Hennessy. O-Mrs John RS Fisher, B-Edith R Dixon (KY), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Preseli Rock (IRE), Le Chevalier, Hooded.
|Winning Time: 5:54 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, 10, 11.
|Odds: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00.
Leave a Reply