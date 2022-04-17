April 18, 2022

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 17

April 17, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

THORNCLIFFE S., WO, $84,361, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 4-17.
7—ARZAK, c, 4, Not This Time–Delightful Melody, by Tapit. ($85,000 ’19 KEESEP; $575,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Sonata Stable, B-John C Oxley (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Kazushi Kimura, $47,572.
1—Silent Poet, g, 7, Silent Name (JPN)–Cara Bella, by Ghostzapper. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), $19,029.
8—Lenny K, g, 4, Den’s Legacy–Circular Logic, by Street Boss. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (ON), $9,514.
Also Ran: White Flag, Richiesinthehouse, Spite Store, Clear Destination, Lapochka, Not So Quiet.
Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 3 1/4, 3/4, 1.
Odds: 6.10, 6.05, 12.45.
 
MY LADY’S MANOR TIMBER S., MON, $50,000, 5YO/UP, 3MT, 4-16.
5—TOMGARROW (IRE), g, 8, Aizavoski (IRE)–Roomier (IRE), by Bienamado. (6,000EUR ’14 TATNNH; 30,000EUR 2017 TATJUN; 60,000GBP 2019 GUKMAY). O-Leipers Fork Steeplechasers, B-Mrs Kay Curtis (IRE), T-Leslie F. Young, J-Freddie Procter, $30,000.
2—Mystic Strike, g, 13, Smart Strike–Mystic Rhythms, by Citidancer. O-Upland Partners, B-Peter Vegso Racing Stable (FL), $9,000.
3—Schoodic, g, 12, Tiznow–Aunt Henny, by Hennessy. O-Mrs John RS Fisher, B-Edith R Dixon (KY), $5,000.
Also Ran: Preseli Rock (IRE), Le Chevalier, Hooded.
Winning Time: 5:54 (fm)
Margins: 2HF, 10, 11.
Odds: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00.
 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs