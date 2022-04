North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 2

EXCELSIOR S., AQU, $139,500, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-2.

5—

FOREWARNED, h, 7, Flat Out–Fortune Play, by Five Star Day. ($40,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Uriah St Lewis, B-Preston Stables LLC (OH), T-Uriah St. Lewis, J-Dexter Haddock, $82,500.

2—

Untreated, c, 4, Nyquist–Fully Living, by Unbridled’s Song. ($550,000 ’19 KEESEP; $300,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Team Valor International, LLC, B-Ashview Farm & Old Oak Farm (KY), $30,000.

3—

First Constitution (CHI), h, 5, Constitution–Antic (CHI), by Kitten’s Joy. O-Don Alberto Stable, WinStar Farm LLC and Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, B-Haras Don Alberto (CHI), $18,000.

Also Ran: Son of an Ex.

Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)

Margins: HD, 6HF, 13.