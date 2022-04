North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 21

JOANNE DYE BREEDERS’ OAKS, TUP, $60,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-21.

7—

BIG HEAT, f, 3, Mr. Big–California Heat, by Unusual Heat. O-Triple AAA Ranch, B-Triple Aaa Ranch (AZ), T-Daniel Kenney, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $36,084.

6—

Mischievousofficer, f, 3, Lotsa Mischief–Miss Lieutenant, by Officer. ($17,500 ’20 ARZNOV). O-Randy Howg, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ), $11,640.

4—

Heart On the Run, f, 3, Tavasco–Wild Note, by Wild Again. ($3,200 ’20 ARZNOV). O-Watson, Larry and Rarick, Wade, B-Harry K Keshian & Cheryl A Keshian (AZ), $5,820.

Also Ran: Black Belt Ginny, Boosical Lady, Lotsa Lace, Bonita Dixie, Bakersfield Babe.

Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 6HF, 3 3/4, 4HF.