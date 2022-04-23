North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 23

OAKLAWN S., OP, $150,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-23.

4—

HOME BREW, c, 3, Street Sense–Omnitap, by Tapit. O-Gary and Mary West, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $90,000.

3—

Kuchar, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Street Girl, by Street Hero. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $30,000.

7—

Happy Boy Rocket, c, 3, Runhappy–Bible Belt, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’19 KEENOV; $490,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-William B Thompson Jr (KY), $15,000.

Also Ran: Clancy’s Pistol, Stellar Tap, Long Crow, The Skipper Too.

Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 3/4, 1 1/4, 2 1/4.