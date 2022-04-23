North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 23

|NEW YORK STALLION S., AQU, $200,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 4-23.
|7—
|KAZMIKE, c, 3, Bank Heist–Behrnik, by Chimes Band. O-Peter Kazamias, B-Kaz Hill Farm (NY), T-Dimitrios K. Synnefias, J-Trevor McCarthy, $110,000.
|1—
|Unique Unions, g, 3, Union Jackson–Nicole’s Miss El, by Eltish. ($20,000 ’19 FTNOCT; $60,000 ’20 FTMYRL; $60,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Clear Stars Stable, Mitre Box Stable and Schosberg, Richard E, B-Larry F Botting (NY), $40,000.
|2—
|Barese, c, 3, Laoban–Right Prevails, by Successful Appeal. ($150,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC & Lakland Farm (NY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Mo Dancin, Red D G P, Tommy Gun, Mister Larry.
|Winning Time: 1:18 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 5 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 9.40, 4.50, 0.30.
|OAKLAWN S., OP, $150,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 4-23.
|4—
|HOME BREW, c, 3, Street Sense–Omnitap, by Tapit. O-Gary and Mary West, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $90,000.
|3—
|Kuchar, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Street Girl, by Street Hero. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|7—
|Happy Boy Rocket, c, 3, Runhappy–Bible Belt, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’19 KEENOV; $490,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-William B Thompson Jr (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Clancy’s Pistol, Stellar Tap, Long Crow, The Skipper Too.
|Winning Time: 1:50 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1 1/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 6.50, 3.50.
|WOODHAVEN S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 4-23.
|6—
|UNANIMOUS CONSENT (GB), c, 3, Almanzor (FR)–Fast Lily (IRE), by Fastnet Rock (AUS). (85,000gns ’19 TATDEC; 150,000gns ’20 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Plantation Stud (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.
|4—
|Fort Washington, c, 3, War Front–Azaelia (FR), by Turtle Bowl (IRE). O-Allen Stable, Inc and Brant, Peter M, B-Joseph Allen, LLC & White Birch Farm, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Chanceux, c, 3, Speightstown–Rosalind, by Broken Vow. O-Harrell Ventures, LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Ohtwoohthreefive, Heaven Street, Maseta.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, NO, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.55, 2.65, 3.90.
|KING T. LEATHERBURY S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 4-23.
|3—
|TRUE VALOUR (IRE), h, 8, Kodiac (GB)–Sutton Veny (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). (19,000gns ’14 TATDEC; 100,000EUR 2016 GORMAY; $225,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-R Larry Johnson, B-Mr P O’Rourke (IRE), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Feargal Lynch, $60,000.
|2—
|Grateful Bred, g, 6, Great Notion–Malibu Moment, by Malibu Moon. O-Gordon C Keys, B-Gordon Keys (MD), $20,000.
|9—
|Battle Station, g, 7, Warrior’s Reward–Uriel, by Unbridled. ($50,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Bone, Robert D and Brown, Edward Rusty J, B-Lansdowne Thoroughbreds (NY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Can the Queen, Fair Catch, Ima Pharoah, American d’Oro, Valued Notion, Dendrobia, Rad Paisley.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 3.40, 1.90, 3.40.
|NATIVE DANCER S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-23.
|1—
|ROUGH SEA, g, 9, Include–Sea Song’s Grace, by Elusive Quality. O-Proud Stable Inc, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Bruno Tessore, J-Denis Araujo, $60,000.
|5—
|Bird King, g, 5, Tiznow–Bird Legacy, by Mineshaft. O-Gregory Carlevale, B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $20,000.
|7—
|Plot the Dots, g, 5, Uncle Mo–Lady of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Danny J Chen, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Workin On a Dream, Forewarned, Ain’t Da Beer Cold, Big Venezuela.
|Winning Time: 1:51 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, NK, HF.
|Odds: 40.50, 2.30, 6.20.
|PRIMONETTA S., LRL, $95,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-23.
|7—
|KAYLASAURUS, m, 6, Munnings–Five Diamonds, by Flatter. O-Bush Racing Stable, Liberty House Racing, BlackRidge Stables LLC and Saufley, George, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), T-Timothy C. Kreiser, J-Horacio Karamanos, $55,000.
|3—
|Prodigy Doll, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Hi Lili, by Silver Deputy. O-HnR Nothhaft Horse Racing, LLC, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds & Michael A Spirito (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Street Lute, f, 4, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Princess Kokachin, Hope Has a Name, Paisley Singing.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 7.30, 5.80.
|DAHLIA S., LRL, $95,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-23.
|10—
|DECIDING VOTE, m, 5, Mr Speaker–Sheppard’s Pie, by Include. O-William L Pape, B-Mr & Mrs William L Pape (KY), T-Edward L. Graham, J-Angel Suarez, $55,000.
|6—
|In a Hurry, m, 5, Blame–Scampering, by Afleet Alex. O-Stuart S Janney, III, B-Stuart S Janney, III LLC (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Coconut Cake, m, 5, Bandbox–English Muffin, by English Channel. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-N R S Stable, Chambers, James and Keefe, Timothy L, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Fionnbharr, Out of Sorts, Double Fireball, Foggy Dreams, Mucha Mezquina, Tic Tic Tic Boom, Traffic Song, Dontletsweetfoolya.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.00, 0.70, 19.10.
|HENRY S. CLARK S., LRL, $95,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 4-23.
|7—
|CHEZ PIERRE (FR), g, 4, Mehmas (IRE)–Hortensia (ITY), by Orpen. O-Lael Stables, B-SCEA des Prairies & Ecurie de Castillon, T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Daniel Centeno, $55,000
|1—
|Mandate, g, 5, Blame–Bonnie’s Empire, by Empire Maker. ($200,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Field Pass, h, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Only Me, by Runaway Groom. ($37,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Mark Brown Grier (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Oceans Map, Sir Alfred James, Highway Bound, Rock On Luke.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 5HF, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 4.80, 2.00.
