North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 25

PAGE MCKENNEY H., PRX, $104,750, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-25.

4—

FORTHELUVOFBOURBON, g, 5, Bourbon Courage–Nosubstituteforluv, by Not for Love. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Hidden Acres 4-D Farm (PA), T-Michael V. Pino, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $57,000.

2—

Beren, c, 4, Weigelia–Silmaril, by Diamond. O-St Omer’s Farm and Feifarek, Christopher J, B-Susan C Quick & Christopher J Feifarek (PA), $23,750.

9—

I Am Redeemed, c, 4, Redeemed–One Smart Philly, by Smarty Jones. O-Larry Rebbecchi, B-Dr Lawrence Anthony Rebbecchi Jr (PA), $9,500.

Also Ran: Word On a Wing, Far Mo Power, Broad Street Bully, Wait for It, Splicethemainbrace, Jw’s Third Mischie, Lord Winsalot.

Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, 1 3/4, 1 3/4.