April 29, 2022

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 28

DR. T.F. CLASSEN MEMORIAL S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-28.
4—EDGE OF NIGHT, m, 5, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $45,000.
3C—Catabout, m, 5, Cowtown Cat–The Lady Waffles, by Wavering Monarch. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $15,000.
3—Runlikejackieo, f, 3, Birdrun–Jackieosofabulous, by Kahuna Jack. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney Faulkner (OH), $7,500.
Also Ran: Star Rules, Mobil Lady, Grizabella, Dancin’ Rosie, Lexy Anna, Victor Story, Rock Star Lady, Out for Fun, Diva Power.
Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 1, 3/4, 2.
Odds: 2.40, 12.10, 12.10.
 

