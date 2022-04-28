North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 28

DR. T.F. CLASSEN MEMORIAL S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-28.

4—

EDGE OF NIGHT, m, 5, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $45,000.

3C—

Catabout, m, 5, Cowtown Cat–The Lady Waffles, by Wavering Monarch. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $15,000.

3—

Runlikejackieo, f, 3, Birdrun–Jackieosofabulous, by Kahuna Jack. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney Faulkner (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Star Rules, Mobil Lady, Grizabella, Dancin’ Rosie, Lexy Anna, Victor Story, Rock Star Lady, Out for Fun, Diva Power.

Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 3/4, 2.