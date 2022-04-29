North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 29

|AFFIRMED SUCCESS S., BEL, $97,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-29.
|1—
|NY TRAFFIC, h, 5, Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall. O-Fanelli, John, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing LLC, Braverman, Paul and Team Hanley, B-Brian Culnan (NY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.
|5—
|Lobsta, c, 4, Emcee–Salty Little Sis, by Chief Seattle. O-Eddie F’s Racing, B-Fedwell farm (NY), $20,000.
|2—
|Reggae Music Man, g, 4, Maclean’s Music–Shukriya, by Grand Reward. O-Ginellen Racing, B-Ginellen Racing (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Bank On Shea, Hold the Salsa.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 6 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.45, 7.10, 8.30.
|BLUEBONNET S., LS, $85,697, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 4-28.
|10—
|HEAVENLY RHYTHM, m, 5, Congaree–Rockintotherhythm, by Broad Brush. O-Century Acres Farm, B-Century Acres Farm, LLC (TX), T-Tina Rena Hurley, J-Gerardo Mora, $48,500.
|1—
|Zarelda, m, 7, My Golden Song–Tiz Tiz, by Tiznow. O-Billy Clevenger, B-Billy Clevenger (TX), $16,167.
|9—
|Boerne, m, 5, Fed Biz–Seeking the Jewel, by Seeking the Gold. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-De Luca and Sons Stable, B-Randi Moreau-Sipiere & Eric Moreau-Sipiere (TX), $8,892.
|Also Ran: Take Charge Woman, It’s My Money, Shes Our Fastest, Its My Money Too, Lady Ave, Ima Discreet Lady.
|Winning Time: 1:18 (ft)
|Margins: 6, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 7.80, 13.70, 2.80.
