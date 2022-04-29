North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 29

AFFIRMED SUCCESS S., BEL, $97,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-29.

1—

NY TRAFFIC, h, 5, Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall. O-Fanelli, John, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing LLC, Braverman, Paul and Team Hanley, B-Brian Culnan (NY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.

5—

Lobsta, c, 4, Emcee–Salty Little Sis, by Chief Seattle. O-Eddie F’s Racing, B-Fedwell farm (NY), $20,000.

2—

Reggae Music Man, g, 4, Maclean’s Music–Shukriya, by Grand Reward. O-Ginellen Racing, B-Ginellen Racing (NY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Bank On Shea, Hold the Salsa.

Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 3/4, 6 3/4, NK.