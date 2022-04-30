North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 30

|BACHELOR S., OP, $154,000, 3YO, 6F, 4-30.
|6—
|WHELEN SPRINGS, c, 3, Street Sense–Holy Nova, by Pure Prize. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $94,000.
|5—
|Cogburn, c, 3, Not This Time–In a Jif, by Saintly Look. ($52,000 ’19 KEENOV; $310,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $150,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Brewster, Clark O, Heiligbrodt, L William and Heiligbrodt, Corinne, B-Bellary Bloodstock (KY), $30,000.
|3—
|Cairama, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Sadie Be Good, by Big Drama. ($70,000 ’19 KEENOV; $525,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud, B-Namcook Stables (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Ain’t Life Grand, Mowins, Unified Report.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 9 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 7.80, 0.60, 2.20.
|ROXELANA OVERNIGHT S., CD, $139,400, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-30.
|3—
|BAYERNESS, m, 5, Bayern–Weight No More, by Pure Prize. ($170,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Belladonna Racing, LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Luis Saez, $97,900.
|4—
|Club Car, m, 6, Malibu Moon–Sittin At the Bar, by Into Mischief. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ball, Michael and Katherine G, B-Brett A Brinkman & P Dale Ladner (KY), $32,000.
|2—
|Cheetara (CHI), m, 5, Daddy Long Legs–Frescura Total (CHI), by Thunder Gulch. O-Stud Los Leones, B-Haras Curiche (CHI), $9,500
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (my)
|Margins: 4HF, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 1.40, 3.00.
|STAR SHOOT S., WO, $102,266, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-30.
|1—
|BEAUTIFUL EMPIRE, f, 3, Classic Empire–Humor Me Colonel, by Colonel John. ($320,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-John C Oxley, B-Springhouse Farm (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $58,327.
|4—
|Aubrieta, f, 3, Speightster–Amethea, by Henny Hughes. O-Conrad, Manfred and Penny, B-Manfred Conrad & Penny Conrad (ON), $23,331.
|2—
|Diabolic (IRE), f, 3, Dark Angel (IRE)–Seafront (GB), by Foxwedge (AUS). (90,000EUR ’20 GOFORB). O-D J Stable LLC and Nexus Racing Club, B-Yeomanstown Stud (IRE), $10,693.
|Also Ran: Howdyoumakeurmoney, Miss Alacrity, Parlance.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, HD, 1.
|Odds: 3.60, 3.45, 2.35.
|ELUSIVE QUALITY S., BEL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 7FT, 4-30.
|5—
|SCUTTLEBUZZ, g, 5, The Factor–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. ($160,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-La Marca Stable, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Javier Castellano, $55,000.
|11—
|Therapist, g, 7, Freud–Lady Renaissance, by Smart Strike. O-Oak Bluff Stables, B-Oak Bluff Stable, LLC & C Clement (NY), $20,000.
|10—
|American Monarch, r, 4, American Pharoah–Front Range, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Mike G Rutherford, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Proven Strategies, Value Proposition (GB), Milton the Monster, Big Package, Majestic Dunhill, Penalty, Snapper Sinclair.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 15.50, 4.20, 10.80.
|CALIFORNIA DERBY, GG, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|2—
|IL BELLATOR, c, 3, Shackleford–Kaili, by Grand Slam. O-DeNike, Edward A and DeNike, Theresa, B-Edward Denike & Theresa Denike (KY), T-Jose Bautista, J-Alejandro Gomez, $60,000.
|3—
|Boise, g, 3, Temple City–Chu and You, by You and I. ($27,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Hall, Jason R, Herbertson, Scott and Steinmetz, Sheldon, B-Upson Downs Farm (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Cabo Spirit, r, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Fancy Day (IRE), by Shamardal. ($575,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Kretz Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Il Capitano, Midnight Mammoth.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, HD, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 3.20, 0.90.
|GUS FONNER S., FON, $79,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|5—
|HOLD TIGHT, g, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Securely, by Uncle Mo. ($105,000 ’19 KEESEP; $120,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Dale Arnold, B-AUDLEY FARM EQUINE LLC (KY), T-Stetson Mitchell, J-Adrian B. Ramos, $47,700.
|3—
|Intrepid Heart, g, 6, Tapit–Flaming Heart, by Touch Gold. ($750,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Jack Wagon Stables, LLC, Jakubowski, Jesse and Morse, Roger, B-WinStar Farm, LLC & Winchell Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $15,900.
|4—
|Wrath, g, 6, Flatter–Ire, by Political Force. O-Terry Brown, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $9,540.
|Also Ran: Convention, Its a Wrap, Stephen’s Answer.
|Winning Time: 1:47 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 8HF, 7 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 20.60, 1.30, 30.30.
|GOLDEN POPPY S., GG, $76,350, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-30.
|4—
|AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR), m, 5, Cityscape (GB)–Sharja Princess (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (3,000EUR ’18 ARQOCT; 95,000EUR ’19 ARQARC). O-Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables, and Powell, Mathilde, B-SARL Jedburgh Stud & Thierry De La Heronniere (FR), T-Leonard Powell, J-Assael Espinoza, $45,000.
|1—
|Buyback, m, 6, Mucho Macho Man–Carmelita, by North Light (IRE). O-Henline, Tracy and Henline, Paula, B-Richard Barton Enterprises & Robert Traynor (KY), $15,000.
|2—
|Northwest Factor, m, 6, The Factor–East Side Charley, by Mr. Greeley. ($15,500 ’17 WASAUG). O-Debra Medlock, B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (KY), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Sloane Garden (GB), Misty Cat, Clockstrikestwelve, Bubbles On Ice (IRE), Miss Addie Pray.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.40, 4.90, 5.80.
|CALIFORNIA OAKS, GG, $75,450, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|9—
|ANTHONYS CLEOPATRA, f, 3, Constitution–Luxor Lady, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Cacchiotti Ranch, B-Cacchiotti Ranch (WA), T-Tim McCanna, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $45,000.
|2—
|Music Festival, f, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Holders Season, by Speightstown. ($20,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $75,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Blinkers On Racing Stable, Pate, Garrett, Corbett, Tom, Barkalow, Doug, Boyan, Richard, Cahee, Evelyn, Callahan, Rema, Hamilton, Scott, Joy, David A, Keith, Allen, Kwan, Andy, Thomas, Delmar, Wagner, Les and Zapp, Loretta, B-Spruce Lane, Nathan McCauley, ManliusStable & William Robbins, et al (KY), $15,000.
|8—
|She’s Got a Way, f, 3, Tonalist–Lily Pod, by Bernstein. ($80,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Bran Jam Stable and Ciaglia Racing LLC, B-Caldara Farm Inc & William R HilliardJr (KY), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Sparka (IRE), Distorted Queen, Soo Brooklyn.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, HD, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 4.30, 2.70.
