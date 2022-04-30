North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 30

BACHELOR S., OP, $154,000, 3YO, 6F, 4-30.

6—

WHELEN SPRINGS, c, 3, Street Sense–Holy Nova, by Pure Prize. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $94,000.

5—

Cogburn, c, 3, Not This Time–In a Jif, by Saintly Look. ($52,000 ’19 KEENOV; $310,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $150,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Brewster, Clark O, Heiligbrodt, L William and Heiligbrodt, Corinne, B-Bellary Bloodstock (KY), $30,000.

3—

Cairama, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Sadie Be Good, by Big Drama. ($70,000 ’19 KEENOV; $525,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud, B-Namcook Stables (KY), $15,000.

Also Ran: Ain’t Life Grand, Mowins, Unified Report.

Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, 9 3/4, 2.