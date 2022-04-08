North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 8

LAFAYETTE S., KEE, $342,175, 3YO, 7F, 4-8.

3—

OLD HOMESTEAD, c, 3, Overanalyze–Pearl de Vere, by Songandaprayer. O-Marablue Farm LLC and Pegasus Stud LLC, B-Marablue Farm LLC & Pegasus Stud LLC (FL), T-Brett A. Brinkman, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $169,725.

4—

Surfer Dude, c, 3, Curlin–Tiz Miz Sue, by Tiznow. ($190,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Stanley, Mark H and Stanley, Nancy W, B-CresRan LLC (KY), $73,000.

1—

Osbourne, g, 3, Tapiture–Planet Rock, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Southern Springs Stables (Ron Moquett), The Estate of Floyd Sagely, Tauber, Mark, Johnston, Keith and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Amy Boulton (KY), $36,500.

Also Ran: My Prankster, Money Supply, American Xperiment, Magnolia Midnight, All in Sync, Ignitis, Unified Report, Tejano Twist, Barossa.

Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (wf)

Margins: 3 3/4, 1, 1.