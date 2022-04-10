April 10, 2022

Spot Plays April 11

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Discreet Energy, 6-1
    (8th) Biscuits and Grits, 4-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Beaver Creek, 7-2
    (8th) Alcools, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Rousing Rubble, 6-1
    (8th) Circle West, 8-1

