Spot Plays April 11

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Discreet Energy, 6-1
|(8th) Biscuits and Grits, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Beaver Creek, 7-2
|(8th) Alcools, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Rousing Rubble, 6-1
|(8th) Circle West, 8-1
