April 11, 2022

Spot Plays April 12

April 11, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Phat Daddy, 3-1
    (9th) Natural Bling, 3-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Mrs. Crews, 7-2
    (3rd) Super Duper Fly, 8-1
Turf Paradise   (6th) Crack a Cold One, 3-1
    (7th) Chewy Chewy Good, 9-2
     
     

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs