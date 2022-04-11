Spot Plays April 12

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Phat Daddy, 3-1
|(9th) Natural Bling, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Mrs. Crews, 7-2
|(3rd) Super Duper Fly, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Crack a Cold One, 3-1
|(7th) Chewy Chewy Good, 9-2
