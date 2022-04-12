Spot Plays April 13

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Combination, 7-2
|(6th) Lookingforanewspot, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Zydeco Music, 3-1
|(6th) Question Authority, 8-1
|Keeneland
|(4th) Charging Lady, 8-1
|(5th) Varatti, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Scat Shack, 7-2
|(4th) Towards the Light, 7-2
|Parx
|(3rd) Malibu Anthem, 4-1
|(5th) Son of a Saint, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Fortunate Friends, 3-1
|(6th) Bahama Pearl, 8-1
|Will Rogers Downs
|(2nd) Mamaneedsnewshoes, 3-1
|(3rd) Sheza Hot Flash, 5-1
