April 12, 2022

Spot Plays April 13

April 12, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Combination, 7-2
(6th) Lookingforanewspot, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (4th) Zydeco Music, 3-1
(6th) Question Authority, 8-1
Keeneland (4th) Charging Lady, 8-1
(5th) Varatti, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Scat Shack, 7-2
(4th) Towards the Light, 7-2
Parx (3rd) Malibu Anthem, 4-1
(5th) Son of a Saint, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Fortunate Friends, 3-1
(6th) Bahama Pearl, 8-1
Will Rogers Downs (2nd) Mamaneedsnewshoes, 3-1
(3rd) Sheza Hot Flash, 5-1

