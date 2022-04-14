April 14, 2022

Spot Plays April 15

April 14, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Secret Love, 9-2
(4th) Baba, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Mindyourpsandqs, 9-2
(5th) Brother Skye, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Lil’ Sister Lou, 7-2
(3rd) Move It, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Push Through, 9-2
(4th) Kitten’s Kid, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Capridrey, 3-1
(3rd) Vintage Girl, 4-1
Keeneland (1st) Airwar, 7-2
(2nd) Walkathon, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Succeed, 4-1
(4th) Tweet Away Robin, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Osmi Slew, 9-2
(7th) First Citizen, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Candy Anne, 9-2
(5th) Early Dismissal, 6-1
Santa Anita (1st) It’s Saul Right, 5-1
(6th) Vanisky, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) El Fantasma, 5-1
(5th) Seventy Seventycat, 7-2

