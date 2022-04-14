Spot Plays April 15

Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Secret Love, 9-2
|(4th) Baba, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Mindyourpsandqs, 9-2
|(5th) Brother Skye, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Lil’ Sister Lou, 7-2
|(3rd) Move It, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Push Through, 9-2
|(4th) Kitten’s Kid, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Capridrey, 3-1
|(3rd) Vintage Girl, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(1st) Airwar, 7-2
|(2nd) Walkathon, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Succeed, 4-1
|(4th) Tweet Away Robin, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Osmi Slew, 9-2
|(7th) First Citizen, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Candy Anne, 9-2
|(5th) Early Dismissal, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) It’s Saul Right, 5-1
|(6th) Vanisky, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) El Fantasma, 5-1
|(5th) Seventy Seventycat, 7-2
