April 16, 2022

Spot Plays April 16

April 15, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Straw Into Gold, 7-2
(4th) Alms, 3-1
Charles Town (5th) Saratoga Beauty, 3-1
(6th) Shameless Rick, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Citizens Reward, 4-1
(3rd) Madison Joy, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Sal N Louie, 3-1
(4th) Torquay, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Adios Babe, 3-1
(4th) Lookinlikeaqueen, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) Bravo Bravo, 5-1
(4th) Wild Wes, 9-2
Keeneland (1st) Moonshine Dreamer, 5-1
(2nd) Double Clutch, 6-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Crabs N Beer, 5-1
(5th) Charmed Way, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Piper, 3-1
(4th) Templeman Alley, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Outlaw Queen, 3-1
(4th) Blue Norther, 9-2
Santa Anita (1st) Fore Flag, 4-1
(3rd) Song of Fire, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Mr Lightning Boy, 3-1
(3rd) Shinboro, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) Swirling Dancer, 3-1
(7th) Dreaming of Drew, 6-1

