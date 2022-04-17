April 17, 2022

Spot Plays April 18

April 17, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mountaineer   (3rd) Palmetto Blue, 12-1
    (4th) Kobe Fifty Two, 3-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Wagon Boss, 7-2
    (9th) Empress Deona, 8-1
Turf Paradise   (2nd) Captain Scotty, 4-1
    (4th) Astronomical, 4-1

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs