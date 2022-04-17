Spot Plays April 18

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Palmetto Blue, 12-1
|(4th) Kobe Fifty Two, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Wagon Boss, 7-2
|(9th) Empress Deona, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Captain Scotty, 4-1
|(4th) Astronomical, 4-1
