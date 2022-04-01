Spot Plays April 2

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Girl of Tosconova, 3-1
|(5th) Appreciate, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Dinner Bell, 7-2
|(4th) Mortal Storm, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Don’t Tell Hydee, 3-1
|(7th) Seems Logical, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Long Beach Girl, 7-2
|(2nd) Mai Ty One On, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Fancified, 3-1
|(7th) Baileston Lassie, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) All for Love, 3-1
|(6th) Magic in Me, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Speed Bias, 7-2
|(6th) Plausible Denile, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(4th) Glitterary, 7-2
|(6th) Gastown, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Beef Winslow, 7-2
|(3rd) Handy Dandy, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) D Dawg, 3-1
|(6th) Katies a Lady, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Blue Devil, 7-2
|(3rd) Tiltingatwindmills, 6-1
