April 2, 2022

Spot Plays April 2

April 1, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Girl of Tosconova, 3-1
(5th) Appreciate, 8-1
Charles Town (2nd) Dinner Bell, 7-2
(4th) Mortal Storm, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Don’t Tell Hydee, 3-1
(7th) Seems Logical, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Long Beach Girl, 7-2
(2nd) Mai Ty One On, 7-2
Hawthorne (4th) Fancified, 3-1
(7th) Baileston Lassie, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) All for Love, 3-1
(6th) Magic in Me, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Speed Bias, 7-2
(6th) Plausible Denile, 7-2
Sam Houston (4th) Glitterary, 7-2
(6th) Gastown, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Beef Winslow, 7-2
(3rd) Handy Dandy, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) D Dawg, 3-1
(6th) Katies a Lady, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Blue Devil, 7-2
(3rd) Tiltingatwindmills, 6-1

