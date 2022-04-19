April 19, 2022

Spot Plays April 20

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) American Blonde, 7-2
(5th) River Rewards Rvf, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Fifty Protection, 4-1
(7th) Scrappy Artie, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Beirut Beauty, 3-1
(4th) Slim Slow Slider, 4-1
Keeneland (2nd) Go Virtual, 7-2
(4th) Talkin Pharoah, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Flatexcel, 7-2
(6th) Jump Shot, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Bella Prima, 4-1
(6th) Miami Mumbles, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Sensible Myth, 3-1
(6th) Hard Lighting, 4-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Dozo, 3-1
(6th) Tiz Wonderfully, 4-1

