April 21, 2022

Spot Plays April 21

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Frosted Indian, 3-1
(4th) Saint Selby, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Lookin Back, 3-1
(3rd) American Blonde, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Tetheredtothetruth, 3-1
(5th) Lady Hopper, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Katz a Dream, 6-1
(6th) Wicked Temptations, 5-1
Keeneland (1st) English Challenge, 5-1
(5th) Wicked Party, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Auspicious Lad, 6-1
(4th) Miss Corey, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Wonder In, 3-1
(5th) Grace’s Drama, 7-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) D’Von Tae, 4-1
(4th) Rousing Rubble, 6-1

