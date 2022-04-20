Spot Plays April 21

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Frosted Indian, 3-1
|(4th) Saint Selby, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Lookin Back, 3-1
|(3rd) American Blonde, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Tetheredtothetruth, 3-1
|(5th) Lady Hopper, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Katz a Dream, 6-1
|(6th) Wicked Temptations, 5-1
|Keeneland
|(1st) English Challenge, 5-1
|(5th) Wicked Party, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Auspicious Lad, 6-1
|(4th) Miss Corey, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Wonder In, 3-1
|(5th) Grace’s Drama, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) D’Von Tae, 4-1
|(4th) Rousing Rubble, 6-1
Leave a Reply