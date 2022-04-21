April 22, 2022

Spot Plays April 22

April 21, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Oxana, 7-2
(5th) Raymond Road, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Mercury Ten, 9-2
(5th) Miss Seductive, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Aligned Interest, 7-2
(5th) Hot Stove League, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Kiss Ride Goodbye, 7-2
(5th) Starship Endeavour, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Southern Breeze, 9-2
(2nd) Kohaku, 3-1
Keeneland (1st) Cupid’s Strike, 7-2
(2nd) Walkathon, 9-2
Laurel Park (4th) Trustyourinstinct, 4-1
(5th) Remembering Wilbur, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Simona’s Choice, 3-1
(5th) Forsaken, 8-1
Penn National (3rd) Mizzen Money, 6-1
(6th) Intercept, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Analyzeyourvision, 7-2
(5th) She Fled the Scene, 7-2

