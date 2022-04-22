April 22, 2022

Spot Plays April 23

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Bustin Bay, 7-2
(5th) Kid d’Oro, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Juba Junior, 7-2
(3rd) Primetime Jet, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Our Little Girl, 5-1
(6th) Keys Included, 4-1
Fanduel Racing (3rd) Hour Nap, 3-1
(4th) Bubba Caballo, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Simply Perfect, 4-1
(6th) Secret Club, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Hotter Than July, 6-1
(2nd) Mayor Remo, 4-1
Hawthorne (4th) Coco Bravado, 7-2
(5th) Mr Cline, 4-1
Keeneland (2nd) Atras, 9-2
(3rd) Liberty Star, 5-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Stacks of Silver, 3-1
(3rd) Hard to Be Humble, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) My Coralena, 7-2
(2nd) Project Thunder, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Bella Cascata, 3-1
(6th) Murumbi, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Into Empires Song, 3-1
(3rd) Formentor, 6-1

