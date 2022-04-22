Spot Plays April 23

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Bustin Bay, 7-2
|(5th) Kid d’Oro, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Juba Junior, 7-2
|(3rd) Primetime Jet, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Our Little Girl, 5-1
|(6th) Keys Included, 4-1
|Fanduel Racing
|(3rd) Hour Nap, 3-1
|(4th) Bubba Caballo, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Simply Perfect, 4-1
|(6th) Secret Club, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Hotter Than July, 6-1
|(2nd) Mayor Remo, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Coco Bravado, 7-2
|(5th) Mr Cline, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(2nd) Atras, 9-2
|(3rd) Liberty Star, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Stacks of Silver, 3-1
|(3rd) Hard to Be Humble, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) My Coralena, 7-2
|(2nd) Project Thunder, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Bella Cascata, 3-1
|(6th) Murumbi, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Into Empires Song, 3-1
|(3rd) Formentor, 6-1
