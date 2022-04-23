Spot Plays April 24

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Subsidize, 3-1
|(6th) Musical America, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Roister, 7-2
|(5th) Mohawk King, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Swing Low, 3-1
|(5th) Bali Belle, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Fast One, 3-1
|(4th) On a Tour, 7-2
|Keeneland
|(2nd) National Security, 3-1
|(5th) Sweet Serenade, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Battalion, 4-1
|(5th) Mr. Mosley, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Prince Jacob, 3-1
|(4th) Saratoga Style, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Makemebelieve, 9-2
|(4th) Lori’s Eyes, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Ideal Breeze, 7-2
|(5th) Coastal Waters, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Chameleon, 9-2
|(6th) Anarchy, 6-1
