April 23, 2022

Spot Plays April 24

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Subsidize, 3-1
(6th) Musical America, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Roister, 7-2
(5th) Mohawk King, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Swing Low, 3-1
(5th) Bali Belle, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Fast One, 3-1
(4th) On a Tour, 7-2
Keeneland (2nd) National Security, 3-1
(5th) Sweet Serenade, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Battalion, 4-1
(5th) Mr. Mosley, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Prince Jacob, 3-1
(4th) Saratoga Style, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Makemebelieve, 9-2
(4th) Lori’s Eyes, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Ideal Breeze, 7-2
(5th) Coastal Waters, 3-1
Woodbine (4th) Chameleon, 9-2
(6th) Anarchy, 6-1

