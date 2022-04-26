Spot Plays April 27

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Talkthetalk, 4-1
|(5th) Lucylou Who, 9-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Custom Kat, 7-2
|(4th) Stop Shop N Drop, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Destiny’s Darling, 6-1
|(4th) Surley, 8-1
|Keeneland
|(4th) Georgetown Road, 7-2
|(5th) Nosilverspoonhere, 5-1
|Parx
|(4th) Sheknowsthedrill, 4-1
|(5th) That’s Right, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Torazo, 3-1
|(4th) Magnetic Charm, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) I KIckn, 6-1
|(5th) Knight Ofthe Crown, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(6th) Often Enough, 5-1
|(7th) Smash, 4-1
Leave a Reply