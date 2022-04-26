April 26, 2022

Spot Plays April 27

April 26, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town   (2nd) Talkthetalk, 4-1
    (5th) Lucylou Who, 9-2
Evangeline Downs   (1st) Custom Kat, 7-2
    (4th) Stop Shop N Drop, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Destiny’s Darling, 6-1
    (4th) Surley, 8-1
Keeneland   (4th) Georgetown Road, 7-2
    (5th) Nosilverspoonhere, 5-1
Parx   (4th) Sheknowsthedrill, 4-1
    (5th) That’s Right, 9-2
Penn National   (2nd) Torazo, 3-1
    (4th) Magnetic Charm, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) I KIckn, 6-1
    (5th) Knight Ofthe Crown, 9-2
Thistledown   (6th) Often Enough, 5-1
    (7th) Smash, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs