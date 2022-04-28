Spot Plays April 29

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(5th) Prince of Fenton, 3-1
|(6th) Runaway Rockette, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Jackie Dane, 3-1
|(4th) Chargaree, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Loulovestheriver, 3-1
|(7th) Dixie Drawl, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Dream Peaceful, 7-2
|(6th) Mike J, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Cajun Bettor, 9-2
|(4th) Rimprotector, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Summer Ash, 3-1
|(2nd) Performing Arts, 4-1
|Keeneland
|(1st) You’re to Blame, 3-1
|(3rd) Next Tuesday, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) All for Love, 7-2
|(2nd) Lindros, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Milana, 9-2
|(2nd) Promising Shoes, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Fabriola Princess, 7-2
|(3rd) El Policia, 3-1
Leave a Reply