April 28, 2022

Spot Plays April 29

April 28, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (5th) Prince of Fenton, 3-1
(6th) Runaway Rockette, 7-2
Belterra Park (2nd) Jackie Dane, 3-1
(4th) Chargaree, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Loulovestheriver, 3-1
(7th) Dixie Drawl, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Dream Peaceful, 7-2
(6th) Mike J, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Cajun Bettor, 9-2
(4th) Rimprotector, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Summer Ash, 3-1
(2nd) Performing Arts, 4-1
Keeneland (1st) You’re to Blame, 3-1
(3rd) Next Tuesday, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) All for Love, 7-2
(2nd) Lindros, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Milana, 9-2
(2nd) Promising Shoes, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Fabriola Princess, 7-2
(3rd) El Policia, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs