Spot Plays April 3

April 2, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Jackie’s a Fox, 5-1
(7th) Saratoga Beauty, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Sal N Louie, 3-1
(7th) Boldacious, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) School Dance, 3-1
(5th) Bob Marco, 5-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Ironman Richie, 3-1
(6th) Ghaaleb’s Big Win, 6-1
Laurel Park (1st) Gold Guy, 7-2
(6th) Going to the Lead, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Smokeymountainrain, 3-1
(7th) Mrs. Beans, 3-1
Santa Anita (4th) Lil Light Headed, 3-1
(5th) Constitutionaffair, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Thunder Buggy, 4-1
(4th) Foolish Heart, 3-1

