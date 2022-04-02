Spot Plays April 3

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Jackie’s a Fox, 5-1
|(7th) Saratoga Beauty, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Sal N Louie, 3-1
|(7th) Boldacious, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) School Dance, 3-1
|(5th) Bob Marco, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Ironman Richie, 3-1
|(6th) Ghaaleb’s Big Win, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Gold Guy, 7-2
|(6th) Going to the Lead, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Smokeymountainrain, 3-1
|(7th) Mrs. Beans, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Lil Light Headed, 3-1
|(5th) Constitutionaffair, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Thunder Buggy, 4-1
|(4th) Foolish Heart, 3-1
