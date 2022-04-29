Spot Plays April 30

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Musical America, 4-1
|(4th) Big Agenda, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Fast Loaded, 9-2
|(6th) Bahamian Girl, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Honey Won’t, 3-1
|(6th) Take a Stand, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) King Nate, 7-2
|(5th) All Mike No Mae, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Rijeka, 3-1
|(4th) Miss Ever Ready, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Vladislav, 9-2
|(6th) Kenya Sun, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) NaughtyNaughty, 7-2
|(3rd) Contraction, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Glowsity, 7-2
|(4th) R Averie Lynn, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Max’s Heart, 3-1
|(3rd) Five O One, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Self Isolation, 4-1
|(3rd) On Purpose, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Christmas Present, 4-1
|(2nd) Yeguita Queen, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Born to Be Good, 4-1
|(6th) Constitution Gal, 3-1
