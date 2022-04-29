April 30, 2022

Spot Plays April 30

April 29, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Musical America, 4-1
(4th) Big Agenda, 4-1
Charles Town (4th) Fast Loaded, 9-2
(6th) Bahamian Girl, 7-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Honey Won’t, 3-1
(6th) Take a Stand, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) King Nate, 7-2
(5th) All Mike No Mae, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Rijeka, 3-1
(4th) Miss Ever Ready, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Vladislav, 9-2
(6th) Kenya Sun, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) NaughtyNaughty, 7-2
(3rd) Contraction, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Glowsity, 7-2
(4th) R Averie Lynn, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Max’s Heart, 3-1
(3rd) Five O One, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Self Isolation, 4-1
(3rd) On Purpose, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Christmas Present, 4-1
(2nd) Yeguita Queen, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Born to Be Good, 4-1
(6th) Constitution Gal, 3-1

