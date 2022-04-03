April 3, 2022

Spot Plays April 4

April 3, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) The Man Can, 6-1
    (4th) Dream Saturday, 5-1
Parx Racing   (8th) Ms Canela, 9-2
    (10th) Dathoss, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) La Castiglione, 3-1
    (6th) Creative One, 7-2

