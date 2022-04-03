Spot Plays April 4

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) The Man Can, 6-1
|(4th) Dream Saturday, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(8th) Ms Canela, 9-2
|(10th) Dathoss, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) La Castiglione, 3-1
|(6th) Creative One, 7-2
