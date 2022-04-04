Spot Plays April 5

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Foreign, 4-1
|(6th) Morestride, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Page Eleven, 3-1
|(7th) Towson, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Carrie’s Success, 9-2
|(8th) Darnquick, 3-1
