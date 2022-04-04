April 5, 2022

Spot Plays April 5

April 4, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Foreign, 4-1
    (6th) Morestride, 3-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Page Eleven, 3-1
    (7th) Towson, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (6th) Carrie’s Success, 9-2
    (8th) Darnquick, 3-1
     
     

