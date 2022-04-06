April 6, 2022

Spot Plays April 7

April 6, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Curlin’s Wisdom, 7-2
(4th) Uncle Curly, 5-1
Charles Town (1st) Holiday Avenue, 7-2
(2nd) Partly Dandy, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Dusty Road, 3-1
(3rd) Eagle Eye, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Major King, 7-2
(4th) Inner Wave, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Ridiculous, 7-2
(5th) Lost in Manhattan, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Choctaw Charlie, 3-1
(7th) Millard’s Smile, 6-1
Penn National (4th) Midnight Act, 9-2
(5th) Miner’s Gem, 3-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Sams Time, 7-2
(6th) Half Ours to Keep, 4-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Starlight Twist, 7-2
(6th) T Bones Trick, 9-2

