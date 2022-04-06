Spot Plays April 7

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Curlin’s Wisdom, 7-2
|(4th) Uncle Curly, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Holiday Avenue, 7-2
|(2nd) Partly Dandy, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Dusty Road, 3-1
|(3rd) Eagle Eye, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Major King, 7-2
|(4th) Inner Wave, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Ridiculous, 7-2
|(5th) Lost in Manhattan, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Choctaw Charlie, 3-1
|(7th) Millard’s Smile, 6-1
|Penn National
|(4th) Midnight Act, 9-2
|(5th) Miner’s Gem, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Sams Time, 7-2
|(6th) Half Ours to Keep, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Starlight Twist, 7-2
|(6th) T Bones Trick, 9-2
