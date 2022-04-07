April 7, 2022

Spot Plays April 8

April 7, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Lonesome Fugitive, 4-1
(3rd) Buckortwo, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) I Shallbe Released, 4-1
(6th) Buff’s Eye View, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Oak Hill Lq, 6-1
(3rd) Conquistador Gold, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Elgofranco, 3-1
(5th) Justa Poppin, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Awesome Crusader, 7-2
(5th) Positively Awesome, 5-1
Keeneland (3rd) Florida Gator, 5-1
(4th) A Mo Reay, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Percher, 5-1
(7th) Fortes, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Mostly Awesome, 7-2
(3rd) Centurion, 4-1
Penn National (3rd) Colour Guard, 9-2
(6th) Cheek to Cheek, 9-2
Sam Houston (5th) Sheza Hunk, 8-1
(6th) Miss B, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Smiling Goodbye, 7-2
(4th) Carroll Girl, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Sneaky Cheeky, 3-1
(7th) Icy Storm, 9-2

