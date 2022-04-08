April 8, 2022

Spot Plays April 9

Spot Plays

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Full Count Felicia, 4-1
(3rd) Devil’s Outlaw, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Petite n’ Smitty, 7-2
(3rd) Shesahumblehustler, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Putthehammerdown, 3-1
(6th) Masterly, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Simply Perfect, 9-2
(7th) Fabriana, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Riveting Spirit, 7-2
(6th) Cactus Kitten, 4-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Krewe Chief, 7-2
(6th) Honey Mug, 7-2
Keeneland (4th) Iron Works, 3-1
(5th) Prevalence, 5-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Jasontakeslong, 7-2
(5th) Charming Way, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Streaky, 7-2
(6th) Garrett, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Oiler, 3-1
(5th) Firery Tale, 7-2
Sam Houston (1st) Uptown Manontop, 3-1
(5th) Aktulgali, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Operatic, 5-1
(4th) Sterling Crest, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Karl Cares, 9-2
(5th) Theuncapturedlady, 4-1

