Arrest Me Red annexes the TwinSpires Turf Sprint

Lael Stables’ Arrest Me Red pulled clear in the stretch to earn a 1 3/4-length victory in Friday’s $500,000 Twin Spires Turf Sprint S. (G2) at Churchill Downs. With Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, the Wesley Ward-trained son of Pioneerof the Nile completed the 5 1/2-furlong contest in 1:04.18 over a turf course labeled firm.

Arrest Me Red was always near the lead, though wide, as Just Might took the field through 1/4-mile in :22.86 and 1/2-mile in :46.36. The eventual winner, in a hotly contested race where several vied for the advantage, gained a slight edge past 5-furlongs in :58.03. Then under urging from his pilot, the bay earned most of his winning margin from there.

Following Arrest Me Red past the line were Bran, Gregorian Chant, Gear Jockey, Diamond Oops, Caravel, Just Might, Chasing Artie, Johnny Unleashed, Whatmakessammyrun, The Lir Jet, Cowan and Pyron.

Bred in Kentucky, Arrest Me Red is out of the winning Medaglia d’Oro mare Maraschino Red, a half-sister to Grade 1 winners Spun Sugar and Daaher (both by Awesome Again).

Arrest Me Red earned his second graded score with Friday’s triumph and exits the race with a record of 9-6-0-1 and earnings of $638,500.