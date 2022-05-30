Asmussen, Elliott biggest winners on Lone Star Million Day

Trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Stewart Elliott were the big winners on Lone Star Million Day at Lone Star Park on Monday. The pair teamed up to win three of the track’s six stakes on its Memorial Day program, including the two most lucrative events.

In the $400,000 Steve Sexton Mile (G3), Silver Prospector overcame a wide trip win Lone Star’s signature event by 1 1/2 lengths over long-time leader Mish, who held second by a neck over 2-1 favorite Shaaz. Owned by Ed Orr and Susie Orr, Silver Prospector returned $13 after completing one lap of Lone Star’s fast main track in 1:37.20.

A five-year-old son of Declaration of War, Silver Prospector was registering his third graded win in the Steve Sexton Mile. He previously captured the 2019 Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) and 2020 Southwest (G3). Among his three other graded placings was a third in the 2021 Steve Sexton Mile.

Asmussen trainees ran one-two in the $300,000 Texas Derby, with the maiden King Ottoman edging 21-1 stablemate Presidential by a head. A. P.’s Secret, the 17-10 favorite, finished more than three lengths behind in third.

King Ottoman, a Three Chimneys Farm homebred sent off at 10-1 had run fourth twice and third once in three previous starts. A gray son of Curlin and Kentucky Oaks (G1) runner-up Shook Up, King Ottoman returned $23.60 after completing 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.29.

Earlier in the card, the four-year-old Kalypso prevailed by three-quarters of a length in the $100,000 Memorial Day Sprint for fillies and mares. It was the first stakes win for the daughter of Brody’s Cause since she upset the Dec. 26 La Brea (G1) at Santa Anita.

The 2-1 second choice, Kalypso paid $6.20 after dashing six furlongs in 1:10.71 for owners David Bernsen, Gainesway Stable, Rockingham Ranch, and Chad Littlefield. It was the fourth career stakes win for Kalypso, who also captured the 2021 Santa Ynez (G3) and 2020 Anoakia S. at Santa Anita.