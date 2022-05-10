May 10, 2022

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit May 2-10

Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/2-5/8) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Original Intent 7G 1 3/4m (ft) OP 5/8 97
The Mary Rose 5M 1m (ft) OP 5/6 95
Calibrate 4G 1m (ft) OP 5/6 92
Dr Jack 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/8 90
Decision Maker 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/8 89
Misty Veil 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/6 87
Souixper Charger 6G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/7 87
Beachwalker 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/8 86
Distorted Secrets 3F 1m (ft) OP 5/8 78
Knievel 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/7 78
Risky Situation 5H 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/7 78
Mo Vodka 3G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/7 72
Sweetness To 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/6 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/2-5/8) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Heart Rhythm 4C 6f (ft) OP 5/8 95
Happymac 4C 6f (ft) OP 5/8 93
Deflater 7H 6f (ft) OP 5/8 91
Miniconjou 3G 6f (ft) OP 5/6 88
Riverboat Gambler 7G 6f (ft) OP 5/7 88
Mean Jakey 3C 6f (ft) OP 5/7 86
Top Brass 9G 6f (ft) OP 5/7 86
Ima Bling Cat 4G 5 1/2f (ft) OP 5/7 84
Plane Talk 5H 6f (ft) OP 5/7 84
Heated Argument 4F 5 1/2f (ft) OP 5/6 83
Airborne Gal 4F 6f (gd) OP 5/6 82
Rattrapante 5M 6f (ft) OP 5/6 81
Stainless Steel 4C 6f (gd) OP 5/6 81
Violent Pass 5G 6f (ft) OP 5/8 81
Upandcomingstar 4F 6f (ft) OP 5/7 76
Bad Outlook 4F 6f (ft) OP 5/6 75
Warning Label 4G 6f (ft) OP 5/8 74
Five Queens 5M 6f (ft) OP 5/7 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/2-5/8) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Loyal to the Game 3C 6f (ft) OP 5/7 74

