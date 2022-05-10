Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit May 2-10

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Original Intent
|7G
|1 3/4m (ft)
|OP 5/8
|97
|The Mary Rose
|5M
|1m (ft)
|OP 5/6
|95
|Calibrate
|4G
|1m (ft)
|OP 5/6
|92
|Dr Jack
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/8
|90
|Decision Maker
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/8
|89
|Misty Veil
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/6
|87
|Souixper Charger
|6G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/7
|87
|Beachwalker
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/8
|86
|Distorted Secrets
|3F
|1m (ft)
|OP 5/8
|78
|Knievel
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/7
|78
|Risky Situation
|5H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/7
|78
|Mo Vodka
|3G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/7
|72
|Sweetness To
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/6
|71
|Heart Rhythm
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/8
|95
|Happymac
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/8
|93
|Deflater
|7H
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/8
|91
|Miniconjou
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/6
|88
|Riverboat Gambler
|7G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/7
|88
|Mean Jakey
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/7
|86
|Top Brass
|9G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/7
|86
|Ima Bling Cat
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 5/7
|84
|Plane Talk
|5H
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/7
|84
|Heated Argument
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 5/6
|83
|Airborne Gal
|4F
|6f (gd)
|OP 5/6
|82
|Rattrapante
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/6
|81
|Stainless Steel
|4C
|6f (gd)
|OP 5/6
|81
|Violent Pass
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/8
|81
|Upandcomingstar
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/7
|76
|Bad Outlook
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/6
|75
|Warning Label
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/8
|74
|Five Queens
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/7
|70
|Loyal to the Game
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/7
|74
